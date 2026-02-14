Home / Art

Every Year, This Art Fair Celebrates Caribbean Creativity

By Eva Baron on February 14, 2026
Junkanoo dance performance during the 2025 edition of the fair

Junkanoo dance performance during the 2025 edition of the fair

Whether they be artists, collectors, gallerists, or art lovers, visitors at the FUZE Art Fair always have at least one thing in common: an eagerness to celebrate Caribbean visual culture. Luckily, FUZE encourages just that.

Since 2023, the contemporary art fair has held annual editions at Baha Mar, a resort destination in the Caribbean. Last year, from October 22 to 26, 2025, guests had the chance to encounter more than 120 artists and galleries at FUZE, representing 21 countries. Even with such a global scope, the initiative maintains a Caribbean sensibility, providing a vibrant overview of the region’s creativity.

Participating artists included Lavar Munroe, a 2023 Guggenheim fellow whose work revolves around folklore, hybridity, utopia, and magic. Through his multidisciplinary practice grounded in mixed media painting, cardboard sculpture, and drawing, the Bahamian artist often explores his upbringing in the Bahamas in relation to his journeys across Africa, incorporating objects gifted from family or collected while traveling. Malene Barnett, on the other hand, contends with her African Caribbean heritage through textiles and ceramics, handcrafting pieces that vibrate with stunning patterns.

Aside from artists and galleries, FUZE offered countless hands-on events, including a straw craft workshop that emphasized traditional Bahamian aesthetics and craftsmanship. The fair even featured a Junkanoo dance performance, complete with exquisite garments layered with beads, feathers, crepe paper, cardboard, and other ornaments. The national cultural festival dates back to the 19th century and was brought to the Bahamas by enslaved Africans, fostering a sense of community, unity, pride, spirituality, and national identity.

“The costumes are prepared in ‘shacks,’ where practitioners display their craft and transmit their knowledge to younger generations,” UNESCO writes of the celebration on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. “Junkanoo is a celebration of creativity that refines the art of making beauty out of junk.”

Every year, FUZE coincides with the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, whose 2025 roster encompassed acclaimed chefs Marcus Samuelsson, Daniel Boulud, Dario Cecchini, and Scott Conant.

“In just three years, FUZE has evolved into a powerful platform, connecting Caribbean artists with fair attendees from around the world,” John Cox, executive director of arts and culture at Baha Mar, said in a statement. “The 2025 collection brings together a powerful and diverse range of voices, reinforcing the fair’s mission to celebrate fresh perspectives and groundbreaking work shaping the future of art in our region.”

FUZE Art Fair has not yet announced its dates for 2026. To learn more, visit Baha Mar’s website.

First launched in 2023, the FUZE Art Fair invites visitors to explore the rich culture that Caribbean visual art communities have to offer.

The 2025 edition of the fair at the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival

The 2025 edition of the fair at the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival

Antonius Roberts, ‘Back to Back, Belly to Belly’

Antonius Roberts, ‘Back to Back, Belly to Belly’

Work by Brooklyn-based artist Dapper Lou at the 2025 edition of the fair

Work by Brooklyn-based artist Dapper Lou at the 2025 edition of the fair

Bahamian artist Jessica Whittingham at the 2025 FUZE Caribbean Art Fair

Bahamian artist Jessica Whittingham at the 2025 FUZE Caribbean Art Fair

The 2025 edition of the fair was held at the Baha Mar resort from October 22 to 26.

Junkanoo dance performance during the 2025 edition of the fair

Junkanoo dance performance during the 2025 edition of the fair

Scotiabank, the title sponsor for the 2025 FUZE Caribbean Art Fair, showcased its collection of Junkanoo-themed paintings by Bahamian artist Rolf Harris

Scotiabank, the title sponsor for the 2025 FUZE Caribbean Art Fair, showcased its collection of Junkanoo-themed paintings by Bahamian artist Rolf Harris

A display of work presented by TERN Gallery at the 2025 edition of the fair

A display of work presented by TERN Gallery at the 2025 edition of the fair

FUZE Art Fair: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by FUZE Art Fair.

Related Articles:

How ‘The Other Art Fair’ Is Unlike Other Art Fairs [Interview]

Littlest Art Fair Spotlights Local Creatives on the Fringes of the Miami Art Scene [Interview]

Art Toronto Director Shares What We Can Expect From “Canada’s Art Fair” This Year [Interview]

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Centennial of Gaudí’s Death Honored With Stunning Projection Mapping on Casa Batlló
Creator of Labubus Opens Exhibit Celebrating Their Artsy Origins and Worldwide Impact
This Transylvanian Folklore-Inspired Fashion Collection Is Every Goth’s Dream
How ‘The Other Art Fair’ Is Unlike Other Art Fairs [Interview]
Live Sketch Artist Used Her Drawing Board to Shield Herself From ICE Ammunition
Iris van Herpen’s Nature-Inspired, Sculptural Garments Will Be on Display in Brooklyn

More on My Modern Met

Littlest Art Fair Spotlights Local Creatives on the Fringes of the Miami Art Scene [Interview]
ZONA MACO 2026: Mexico City’s Largest Art Fair Celebrates 22 Years of Spotlighting Latin American Art
Artists Are Sharing Creative and Touching Tributes to Alex Pretti and Renee Good
Artist Honors Poetic Bird Migrations by Drawing and Painting Them on Vintage Maps
Keith Haring’s Final Masterpiece Quietly Resides in a San Francisco Church
Artist Creates Radiant Paintings of Faith and Nature Using Real Gold

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.