Dazzling Quadrantid Meteor Shower Will Light Up the Night Sky This New Year

By Eva Baron on December 30, 2024

Fireworks won’t be the only thing lighting up the night sky during the new year. The Quadrantid meteor shower will be making a short-lived yet nonetheless dazzling appearance in January 2025, with its peak anticipated on the late evening of January 2 and into the early morning hours of January 3.

According to NASA, the Quadrantids are considered one of the best annual meteor showers, gracing skies with bright fireball meteors each year in early January. Unlike other meteor showers, however, the Quadrantids last only a few hours, but what the shower lacks in duration it makes up for in sheer quantity.

“During its peak, 60 to as many as 200 Quadrantid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions,” NASA explains.

Luckily, weather and moonlight conditions this year are expected to be favorable. The Moon is slated to be 11% full this coming week, creating a dim sky ideal for stargazing.

Those in the Northern Hemisphere will be even luckier: this is where the Quadrantids are most visible.

“To view the Quadrantids, find an area well away from the city or street lights,” NASA says. “Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors.”

The Quadrantids aren’t the only celestial spectacle coming up. On Sunday, January 12, Mars will reach its closest point to Earth since 2022. During this time, Mars will be at its biggest and brightest and, shortly thereafter, will enter its annual opposition. This phase involves Mars, Earth, and the Sun being completely aligned, making the Red Planet all the more prominent and illuminated.

The Lyrids will arrive after the Quadrantids in mid- to late-April 2025. The meteor shower isn’t nearly as explosive or strong, but it typically lasts up to three nights.

To stay updated on upcoming celestial events, check out the American Meteor Society’s calendar.

The Quadrantid meteor shower will be gracing night skies in early January, with its peak expected on the late-night of January 2.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower.

Photo: John Zhou via Unsplash.

The Quadrantids are one of the best annual meteor showers and, at their peak, as many as 60 to as many as 200 meteors can be seen per hour.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower.

Photo: Chong Wei via Unsplash.

There's another celestial spectacle to look forward to as well: Mars will be at its biggest and brightest this January.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower.

Image of Mars in August 2021. (Photo: Kevin Gill via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0)

Sources: Meteor Shower Calendar 2024-2025; Quadrantids; Mars opposition 2025: How to see the Red Planet at its biggest and brightest

