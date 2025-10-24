Nearly 30 Years of Artist Lee Bul’s Extensive Oeuvre in One Expansive Exhibition

For artists who have been working for many years, survey exhibitions are a valuable opportunity for us to understand their work as a single oeuvre. What throughlines are there? Are there recurring motifs visible from project to project? Artist Lee Bul is an influential figure in Korean contemporary art, and a major survey exhibition of her work at the Leeum Museum of Art is a journey into her artistic mind. The show, titled Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now, spans nearly three decades of her creative output.

Lee’s debut came in the late 1980s, when she made a splash with her experimental works responding to Korea’s contentious sociopolitical state. From there, her artistic voice has spanned performance, sculpture, installation, and two-dimensional work. Within the disparate media, she investigates duality and often the paradoxes within it. This encompasses humans and technology, and nature and civilization. To examine them fully, she looks to the larger mechanisms of power that give these ideas form and shape.

The exhibition begins with works produced in the late 1990s and spans to the present time, comprising about 150 pieces in total. But the show doesn’t take a chronological route; rather, it unfolds as an “unpredictable landscape” where visitors embark on an open-ended, multilayered journey. Along the way are metropolitan ruins, bunkers, towers, metallic airships, and mirrored labyrinths. The experience is richly layered and non-linear, allowing for exploration across time and space.

The Mon grand récit is considered the core of the exhibition, having been part of Lee’s practice since 2005. This body of work examines the paradox of wanting things to be perfect (a utopia) versus how they actually are (a disillusionment). The title of the work is a reference to François Lyotard’s notion of the collapse of the “grand récit,” or metanarrative. Metanarrative is a social theory positing that an overarching account or interpretation of smaller events legitimizes a master idea. Essentially, these little stories are assembled into a whole tale and provide structure for belief. Lee reconfigures the “grand récit” using irony and complexity. Her references for these topographical installations span the likes of utopian literature, Romantic landscape paintings, and the historical context of modern and contemporary Korea.

Other stand-out pieces include a karaoke installation as well as Lee’s Civitas Solis II, a large-scale mirrored installation that projects infinite reflections to create a disorienting and distorted view of all within it.

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met's co-founder and editor-in-chief, had the opportunity to experience the exhibition while visiting Seoul. “The immersive environments of glass and mirrored surfaces transform spectators into participants,” he shares. “The scale, precision, and play of reflection create a powerful sense of wonder. The exhibition sits naturally within Leeum’s site-specific landscape, alongside installations such as Olafur Eliasson’s Gravity Stairs and Kimsooja’s To Breathe–Leeum.”

Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now is on view at Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea, until January 4, 2026.

Artist Lee Bul is an influential figure in Korean contemporary art, and a major survey exhibition of her work at the Leeum Museum of Art is a journey into her artistic mind.

The show is titled Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now, and it spans nearly three decades of her creative output.

The exhibition begins with works produced in the late 1990s and spans to the present time, comprising about 150 pieces in total.

The show doesn’t take a chronological route; rather, it unfolds as an “unpredictable landscape” where visitors embark on an open-ended, multilayered journey.

Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now is on view at Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea, until January 4, 2026.

Get a peek into the beauty of the Leeum Museum of Art:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

Exhibition Information :

Lee Bul

Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now

September 4, 2025–January 4, 2026

Leeum Museum of Art

60-16 Itaewon-ro 55-gil, Yongsan District, Seoul, South Korea

Lee Bul: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Leeum Museum of Art.