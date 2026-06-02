Scientists Find That Ordinary Wi-Fi Routers Can Identify People With Near-Perfect Accuracy

Wi-Fi is an invisible tool for connection. One can connect to a network and immediately be hooked up to the online world, where more and more of our lives are taking place. But scientists have found another use for Wi-Fi that could change its role in both cybersecurity and our day-to-day lives. A group of scientists in Germany have discovered that standard Wi-Fi routers can be used to identify humans by studying the way radio waves reflect off our bodies.

The technology is similar to that of a camera, creating an image of the people present in a given space. You don’t need to have a Wi-Fi device or smartphone present, as there is enough signal activity generated from nearby Wi-Fi networks to detect and identify people.

As Wi-Fi signals move through a room, they reflect off people and objects. Those reflections create distinctive patterns that can be analyzed by AI systems to recognize individual identities. By combining multiple signal reflections, researchers can create a unique profile of a person based on how their body interacts with the surrounding wireless signals.

But this technology is not entirely new. Only our growing awareness of its capabilities is. NBC News published an article in 2012 on the use of Wi-Fi radio signals in homes and their ability to pinpoint movements, discovering that slight changes in signal frequency, as they bounce off moving objects, can create direct impressions of what—and who—is in a space. Now, 14 years later, researchers have demonstrated that the technology can not only detect people but also identify specific individuals with remarkable accuracy.

Unlike internet-connected doorbells and security cameras, Wi-Fi-based monitoring is largely invisible, making it a unique privacy concern. Because wireless signals are already present in most homes, offices, and public spaces, the technology could potentially operate without people realizing they are being monitored.

The researchers state that “with WiFi networks being ubiquitous in our everyday lives, the impact of unknown privacy threats is likely severe.”

The same team ran tests involving 197 participants, and the results were striking, with nearly 100% accuracy in identifying individuals. Because the system relies on ordinary Wi-Fi infrastructure rather than specialized equipment, the findings raise important questions about privacy in an increasingly connected world. At the same time, understanding how the technology works could help researchers and policymakers develop stronger safeguards and protections in the future.

A group of scientists in Germany have discovered that standard Wi-Fi routers can be used to identify humans by studying the way radio waves reflect off our bodies.

Because the system relies on ordinary Wi-Fi infrastructure rather than specialized equipment, the findings raise important questions about privacy in an increasingly connected world.

Related Articles :

Scientists at Stanford Find a Way To Regrow Aging Knee Cartilage and Prevent Arthritis

Science Reveals the Surprising Health Benefits of Singing

Artificial Intelligence Model Refuses To Listen to Humans After Being Told to “Shut Down”