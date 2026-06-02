Home / Technology

Scientists Find That Ordinary Wi-Fi Routers Can Identify People With Near-Perfect Accuracy

By Linnea Pejcha on June 2, 2026
3D illustrated rendering of the WiFi symbol

Photo: Jackson Sophat via Unsplash

Wi-Fi is an invisible tool for connection. One can connect to a network and immediately be hooked up to the online world, where more and more of our lives are taking place. But scientists have found another use for Wi-Fi that could change its role in both cybersecurity and our day-to-day lives. A group of scientists in Germany have discovered that standard Wi-Fi routers can be used to identify humans by studying the way radio waves reflect off our bodies.

The technology is similar to that of a camera, creating an image of the people present in a given space. You don’t need to have a Wi-Fi device or smartphone present, as there is enough signal activity generated from nearby Wi-Fi networks to detect and identify people.

As Wi-Fi signals move through a room, they reflect off people and objects. Those reflections create distinctive patterns that can be analyzed by AI systems to recognize individual identities. By combining multiple signal reflections, researchers can create a unique profile of a person based on how their body interacts with the surrounding wireless signals.

But this technology is not entirely new. Only our growing awareness of its capabilities is. NBC News published an article in 2012 on the use of Wi-Fi radio signals in homes and their ability to pinpoint movements, discovering that slight changes in signal frequency, as they bounce off moving objects, can create direct impressions of what—and who—is in a space. Now, 14 years later, researchers have demonstrated that the technology can not only detect people but also identify specific individuals with remarkable accuracy.

Unlike internet-connected doorbells and security cameras, Wi-Fi-based monitoring is largely invisible, making it a unique privacy concern. Because wireless signals are already present in most homes, offices, and public spaces, the technology could potentially operate without people realizing they are being monitored.

The researchers state that “with WiFi networks being ubiquitous in our everyday lives, the impact of unknown privacy threats is likely severe.”

The same team ran tests involving 197 participants, and the results were striking, with nearly 100% accuracy in identifying individuals. Because the system relies on ordinary Wi-Fi infrastructure rather than specialized equipment, the findings raise important questions about privacy in an increasingly connected world. At the same time, understanding how the technology works could help researchers and policymakers develop stronger safeguards and protections in the future.

A group of scientists in Germany have discovered that standard Wi-Fi routers can be used to identify humans by studying the way radio waves reflect off our bodies.

Lights and human shapes

Photo: Robynne O via Unsplash

Because the system relies on ordinary Wi-Fi infrastructure rather than specialized equipment, the findings raise important questions about privacy in an increasingly connected world.

Creative image using WIFI symbol

Photo: Growtica via Unsplash

Related Articles:

Scientists at Stanford Find a Way To Regrow Aging Knee Cartilage and Prevent Arthritis

Science Reveals the Surprising Health Benefits of Singing

Artificial Intelligence Model Refuses To Listen to Humans After Being Told to “Shut Down”

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Harvard Grads Cheer for Ronny Chieng Who Says Their Generation’s Mission Is to “Destroy AI”
Dyson Unveils Handheld Fan That Delivers Powerful Cooling With Up to 55 MPH Airflow
DATALAND Preview: The World’s First Museum of AI Arts Co-Founded by Refik Anadol
You Can Build and Code Your Own NASA Perseverance Rover With This DIY Kit
Austria Aims To Ban Social Media for Kids Under 14, Joins Other Countries in Restricting Access
HumanX 2026: What To Expect at the AI Conference Exploring Its Real-World Impact in Society

More on My Modern Met

Exhibition Explores How Artists Use Technology as a Tool Like a Painter Would a Brush
Google Displays an Adorable Surprise if You Search for “Punch the Monkey”
Disabled Filmmaker Creates World’s First Wheelchair Camera System
Countries Across Europe Are Considering Social Media Bans for Kids Under 16 Years Old
Glowing Little Jelly Blob Responds To Touch by Changing Its Surface Texture, Temperature, and Personality
Engineer Builds Flying Umbrella That Can Follow You Around, Rain or Shine

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.