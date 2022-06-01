Home / Photography

Ukrainian Family’s Stolen Camera Is Found With Images of Russian Soldiers

By Jessica Stewart on June 1, 2022
Russian Soldiers Photo from Stolen Camera

Recently, Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade made a remarkable discovery. Inside a destroyed Russian armored vehicle lay a Sony mirrorless camera. After looking at the memory card, it's clear that the camera was stolen from a Ukrainian family by Russian soldiers. As they hadn't bothered to delete the images of the original owners, there were hundreds of family photos. But that wasn't all; there were also 11 photographs and three videos taken by Russian soldiers.

The men are dressed in fatigues and some are wearing the white armbands that are a trademark of Russian soldiers in Ukraine. They are in a wooded area and in two of the photographs, a machine gun sits casually behind the group. In one photo, a soldier eats a meal, while another image shows one of the soldiers holding a lens from the Sony camera.

The 24th Mechanized Brigade published these images on Facebook, and to respect the privacy of the Ukrainian family who lost the camera, posted just one photo of them in hopes to reconnect them with their family photos.

“In front of you, seemingly ordinary photos from an ordinary camera. Many Ukrainian families use such ‘milʹnički' to create their personal family photo archive: vacations, important family events, and much more,” they posted on Facebook. “But this camera has its own story. Russian invaders stole it from the civilian home of ordinary Ukrainians in Kyiv and brought it with them all the way to the Luhansk region.

“Thanks to their low IQ, we have a small compilation of portraits of the occupiers from the 31st Brigade of the Russian Federation committing their atrocities in Ukraine. We sincerely hope that with the owners of the camera, whose shots the Russians have not even started to delete from the memory card, everything is fine and soon we will be able to return their camera, which has made such a long way.”

A press officer from the Ukrainian military spoke with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and said that, based on the images on the camera, they believe that it came from the northern suburb of Hostomel and was stolen when the Russians were trying to advance on Kyiv. There were nearly 1,000 family photos on the camera, including vacation pictures and a graduation ceremony.

While the status of the Russian soldiers pictured remains unclear, the Ukrainian military is more concerned with reuniting the family with their camera in an effort to return their personal memories.

Ukrainian soldiers found a mirrorless camera inside a destroyed Russian armored vehicle.

Camera Stolen by Russian Soldiers from Ukrainian Family

The memory card contained nearly 1,000 photos of a Ukrainian family.

Photo of Ukrainian Couple Whose Camera Was Stolen by Russian Soldiers

The Ukrainian couple believed to own the stolen camera.

The Russian soldiers took several photos and videos of themselves.

Russian Soldiers Photo from Stolen CameraRussian Soldier Eating a Meal While in Ukraine

Now, the Ukrainian military is hoping to reunite the camera with its rightful owners.

Russian Soldier Stationed in Ukraine

h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Ballerina Olga Smirnova Leaves Bolshoi Ballet After Denouncing War in Ukraine

JR Travels to Ukraine and Produces Moving Tribute to Children Affected by the War

Bomb-Sweeping Dog Switches Sides to Ukraine After Being Abandoned by Russian Troops

Polish Charity Workers Are Risking Their Lives to Rescue Animals Across the Ukraine Border

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dramatic Short Film Explores the Secret World of Microscopic Plankton
Artist Pays Tribute To Musicians We’ve Lost With Colorful Light Paintings of Skeleton Bands
Melancholic Photo Series Uses the Color Blue To Capture Experiences With Depression
Photographer Explores the Beauty and Decay of Abandoned Churches in Italy
Photographer Uses 2 Million Photos to Produce GIF Showing Moon’s Movement
Pinpoint the Start of Pinhole Photography and How To Start Snapping Pictures for Yourself

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Buy a Fine Art Print From a Famous Photographer To Support Relief Efforts in Ukraine
The History of Camera Obscura and How It Was Used as a Tool to Create Art in Perfect Perspective
Photographer Transforms the Iconic St. Peter’s Basilica From Renaissance to Cyberpunk
Photographer Finds Galaxies and Stars in Swirling Reflection of Gasoline Puddles
Photographer Explores Tbilisi’s Mysterious Underground Soviet-Era City
Heartbreaking Side-by-Side Photo Collages Reveal Stark Differences of Children Around the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.