Bomb-Sweeping Dog Switches Sides to Ukraine After Being Abandoned by Russian Troops

Dogs and their enhanced sense of smell have been an integral part of helping the Ukrainian army fight against the Russian invasion. In fact, courageous pups in Ukraine have even been awarded medals of honor for their ability to detect and clear explosive devices. The Ukrainian army recently added a new canine recruit to their force, and he came by way of Russia. A 3-year-old Belgian Shepherd was found abandoned by Russian soldiers and is now helping Ukrainian defense efforts.

The dog, whose name is Max, was in a bad state before he was found near the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine. He was previously with the Russian army but was left after the troops captured a village in the area and later retreated. Max was rescued by a local Ukrainian family, starving but surviving off rotting food. They took him in and nursed him back to health before giving him to Ukrainian National Guard.

Max arrived only knowing commands in Russian, but he has since learned Ukrainian. Highly intelligent and athletic, the dog has quickly become a favorite of the guards and has been redeployed for minesweeping. “We can't understand why the Russians would leave behind such as lovely animal,” one soldier said. “Ukrainians love dogs, they regard them as part of the family.”

In a post on Facebook, the National Guard expressed thanks to the family who helped bring max to them. “We are very grateful to the family, for whom the question—to give the dog to the Ukrainian military or sell it for a round sum, as they were offered—was not [a question] at all! From now on, Max will serve on the right side, defend Ukraine and bite Russian [behinds].”

h/t: [Daily Mail]

