Artist Creates Radiant Paintings of Faith and Nature Using Real Gold

Ukrainian artist Veronika Blyzniuchenko uses gold to reimagine religious icons, moments from history, and scenes from nature. Her radiant paintings are like glimpses into utopian worlds, one where harmony and hope still hold power.

When speaking to My Modern Met about the significance of gold in her work, Blyzniuchenko explains, “It has a profound meaning.” Her connection to the material began early, shaped by the Orthodox traditions of Ukraine. She later learned to work with gold during her second master’s degree and has never stopped.

Blyzniuchenko tells us, “I feel that in my art, gold signifies abundance, but not only material wealth; abundance in all that is good in this world, good feelings, light in life, abundance of happy moments, abundance in all areas of life.”

While Blyzniuchenko frequently incorporates gold leaf onto her canvases, she’s always dreamed of creating art with pure 24k gold. She recently had the opportunity to create a series of oil paintings on gold panels, a delicate craft that combines ancient techniques with modern materials. She says, “Every layer of gold and paint is applied with intention—symbolizing light, abundance, and beauty in our world.”

Blyzniuchenko believes beauty can heal people, places, and memories. Through her work, she hopes to inspire younger generations, and show that light, faith, and creativity still matter, even in difficult times. All 100% of the profits Blyzniuchenko makes from selling her fine art, collectible prints, and postcards through her online shop goes to rebuilding Ukraine.

Check out Blyzniuchenko’s work below, and if you’re in Portugal, you can see it in person at the artist’s upcoming exhibition, Beauty Always Wins, at the Museum of Sacred Art in Covilhã during March and April 2026.

This opulent series was created with pure 24k gold.

Watch the artist at work.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Veronika Blyzniuchenko.

