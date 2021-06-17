10 Gold Leaf Crafts To Try if You Can’t Get Enough Of the Shiny Mineral

All that glitters isn’t gold…but it might be gold leaf! If you’ve ever wanted to give a little pizzaz to a thrifted find or add some gilded accents to a work of art, then those malleable sheets of metal are the perfect material to give a bland piece of decor just a little more oomph. And, in spite of its high-end appearance, gold leaf is actually very simple to apply. With a little adhesive and a few brushes, you’ll be well on your way to your next gold masterpiece.

But if you’re not quite sure where to start, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Scroll down for a list of fun and simple gold leaf crafts that’ll leave you wanting to give everything the Midas touch.

Materials

Before you get started, there are a few materials that you’ll want to have on hand. Of course, you’ll need some gold metal leaf. You can get some that’s made of actual gold, but the imitation stuff is much cheaper and looks just like the real thing. If you would rather just paint it on, you can also use liquid leaf. In order for the leaf to stick to your chosen surface, you’ll also need some sort of adhesive. The best thing to use is a special gilding adhesive called sizing.

To finish your piece, you’ll need some brushes to dust off the excess gilding. (Be sure to hold on to those precious flecks for future projects as well.) And lastly, you’ll also need a metal leaf sealer to prevent your piece from tarnishing. You can also get all the materials needed in a gold leafing kit.

Fun and Simple Gold Leaf Crafts to Try!

Gold Accented Clipboards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Foy (@lovelyindeed)

Tired of using that boring brown clipboard to keep all the papers on your desk in order? Well, why not give it a little more sparkle. Lovely Indeed has quick and easy tutorial that will show you how to decorate a plain old clipboard with paint and cute gold leaf accents. And there is no limit to how creative you can get with your designs. This project can easily be done in an afternoon, and it sure beats spending an extra five dollars for that cute clipboard you saw at Target.

DIY Gold Leaf Lamp Shade

Let’s face it. Cute light fixtures can be expensive! Luckily, it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg to get the look that you want. If you’re stuck with a basic lamp but want to give it some new life, then gold leaf can do the trick. You can apply it to the lamp’s base, or even on its shade. Craft Thyme has a simple tutorial that will have that ordinary lamp looking extraordinary in no time.

Gold Tropical Leaf Art Print

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Spruce (@thespruceofficial)

The walls can always use just a little something more. If you’re looking for the next piece to add to your gallery wall or starting with a completely blank slate, then a little DIY wall art never hurts. The Spruce Crafts has a lovely tutorial on how to make your own tropical art print using gold leaf. The same technique can even be used to create your own designs.

DIY Gold Foil Throw Pillow

Pillows are some of the most versatile pieces of home decor. With a myriad of styles and designs to choose from, they’re basically like art for your sofa. Now you can make your own glimmering pillow cover using gold foil. Similar to gold leaf, this flexible material can be transferred onto fabric using heat. A Beautiful Mess has a fun tutorial that will teach you how to transfer you own gilded patterns onto your new favorite throw pillow.

Distressed Gold Leaf Terracotta Planters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim/Creative Living Influencer (@todayscreativelife)

Our plant babies deserve cute homes as well. So if you’re looking to find the perfect pot to house the newest addition to your indoor jungle, why not just make one yourself? Today’s Creative Life has a straightforward tutorial that shows you how to add a little sparkle to a basic terracotta planter. Your plant friends will thank you.

DIY Abstract Wall Art

Gold leaf is the perfect addition to a painting. And some of the most iconic artworks throughout history have made use of the gorgeous material. Why not try making a piece of art yourself and adding a little gold leaf into the picture? Live Love DIY gives step-by-step instructions on how you can make your own piece of abstract art with just the right hint of gold.

DIY Gold Leaf Emerald Drawer Pulls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resin Crafts Blog by ETI (@resincraftsblogbyeti)

Don’t you hate the boring old knobs that come on most drawers and cabinets? It’s sometimes even harder to find new ones that complete the look you’re going for. In that case, why not just make your own? With the right hardware, a bit of resin and some molds, you could make the perfect one-of-kind handles that are impossible to find anywhere else.

Resin Crafts has an in-depth guide on how you can make your own emerald resin drawer pulls with flecks of gold leaf as accents. But once you try the project for yourself, you’ll see that the possibilities for creativity are endless.

Gold Accent Ring Dish

Got a few boring plain bowls you don’t use lying around the house? Recently finished some polymer clay ring dishes, but not sure how to decorate them? You can jazz them up with a little bit of gold leaf! As long as you’re using them just for decorating purposes, the shiny addition can’t hurt. A Beautiful Mess gave this project a try, and they made a quick tutorial on how you can do the same.

DIY Gold Leaf Bottle Vases

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany 🧰 General Contractor (@prettyhandygirl)

If you’re not going to recycle, why not upcycle? If you’ve got some old glass bottles or jars lying around, then this is the perfect project for you. If not, then make sure you don’t throw out that jelly jar once you finally empty it. Pretty Handy Girl had the bright idea to accent her recycled bottles with gold leaf and use them as vases. Head on over to the tutorial to find out how you can do it too!

DIY Gilded Office Desk

Tired of your boring old desk? Though it might not be time for a new one, it may be time give your old one some new life. Style Me Pretty has instructions on how you can turn that soulless IKEA piece into a gilded dream come true. Now maybe you won’t be so reluctant to get the work day started.

Related Articles:

Why Artists Use Gold Leaf and How You Can Make Your Own Ethereal Paintings

8 Summer Crafts to Welcome Warm Weather and Boost Creativity

6 Ideas for DIY Tote Bags You Can Easily Sew, Decorate, and Use Every Day

Learn How to Ice Dye to Add Some “Cool” to Your Craft Projects