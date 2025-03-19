A Street Savvy Fox Wins the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards

“Urban Explorer” by Simon Withyman. British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 and Winner of Urban Wildlife. Subject: Red fox (Vulpes vulpes) Location: Bristol, England “For approximately three years, I had been photographing this vixen and was able to track her movements across the city. Surprisingly, she covered large distances, eventually moving over a mile away from her original parental territory. In the city, that means a lot of roads, hazards, and other fox territories to contend with. This streetwise fox was a successful mother and had a family of young mouths to feed. She would patrol the streets and the area near her den searching for food for herself and her young family. She would opportunistically hunt rodents and birds, as well as scavenge takeaway leftovers dropped on the floor. I wanted to capture a creative environment portrait as she went about her daily routine. I was instantly drawn to the interesting perspective effect of these railings and wanted to showcase some beauty in this everyday urban scene.”
An image of a streetwise fox helped photographer Simon Withyman win the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards. His image of the female red fox, who he's been documenting for several years, on the prowl in Bristol beat out over 13,000 photographs to take the top prize.
While the Bristol-based photographer earns a living photographing weddings, his win is a satisfying acknowledgment of his personal projects. In addition to the overall win, Withyman's photo also earned him a win in the Urban Wildlife category. One of 10 categories in the adult contest, the nine other winners show the exceptional wildlife across Britain.
In the youth competition, 9-year-old Jamie Smart was named Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 for her beautiful image of a curlew amongst dandelions in the early morning light. Smart's use of depth of field and attention to lighting show exceptional promise for the young photographer.
“The British Wildlife Photography Awards continues to showcase the extraordinary beauty and diversity of Britain’s natural world,” says Will Nicholls, Director of BWPA. “This year’s competition not only celebrates the artistry and dedication of our photographers but also serves as a powerful reminder of our responsibility to protect these wild spaces. We hope this collection inspires others to appreciate, respect, and safeguard the wildlife that makes Britain so unique.”
Scroll down to see all the winners and runners-up of the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards, and then head over to the official website to see the full gallery of finalists.
Here are the winners of the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards.
“Curlew O’clock!” by Jamie Smart. Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 and Winner, Youth (11 and under) Subject: Eurasian curlew (Numenius arquata) Location: Wiltshire, England “It was a very early morning start and a four-hour drive to try to get the early morning light on the plains. As the sun was just coming up over the hill, I noticed how it caught the dandelion clocks and lit them up like little fuzzy lamps everywhere. I was lining up my camera out of the car window, ready to capture a photo, when I heard a curlew nearby. I scanned the area to try to find where they were and found this one wading through the dandelions just in front of me.”
“Blue Shark” by Nicholas More. Winner, Coast & Marine Subject: Blue shark (Prionace glauca) Location: Penzance, Cornwall, England “This slow-shutter speed portrait of a blue shark was captured 10 to 15 miles southwest of Penzance, Cornwall. Blue sharks are summer visitors to UK waters, known for their bold and curious nature, often interacting with snorkelers. They primarily feed on small fish and squid and are easily attracted to boats using Rubby Dubby—a mixture of fish carcasses, oils, and bran. As apex predators, they are highly vulnerable to long-line fishing and, with no catch limits or quotas, are overexploited for their fins in the production of shark fin soup. These beautiful oceanic animals deserve our protection.”
“Kingdom of the Hare” by Drew Buckley. Winner, Habitat Subject: Mountain hare (Lepus timidus) Location: Highlands, Scotland “After trudging through deep snow high in the Monadhliath Mountains, Scotland, I came across a single mountain hare hunkered down in its form. Sheltered from the bitterly cold wind, it remained still, perfectly adapted to its winter landscape. I spent some time capturing different scenes and focal lengths from a distance before moving on.”
“Hare in Motion” by David Tipling. Winner, Animal Portraits Subject: Brown hare (Lepus europaeus) Location: Norfolk, England “The late artist Robert Gillmor created a beautiful linocut of a running hare, depicting the different positions a hare’s legs take as they run. I thought it would be interesting to recreate this piece of art in a photograph by using a slow shutter speed of 1/10 sec as a hare ran. It took many attempts, photographing hares as they moved up and down a field of winter wheat, but I finally achieved this image of a hare in motion.”
“Butterfly Face-off” by John Waters. Winner, Animal Behavior Subject: Speckled wood (Pararge aegeria) Location: Bristol, England “In a small block of deciduous woodland on the outskirts of Bristol, I wanted to photograph the aerial chases of the speckled wood butterfly. In spring, males stake out a sunny patch along a woodland path and will chase off any rival male that comes too close, usually spiraling up into the canopy. On this occasion, a prolonged chase occurred about 1.5m above the ground, and I was able to approach quite close to get several shots. I was extremely lucky with this image in that it shows the instant one of the butterflies has spun around to face its pursuer.”
“The Rain-Deer” by Paul Browning. Runner-up, Animal Behavior Subject: Red deer (Cervus elaphus) Location: Surrey, England “At the end of September and up until December, I spend as much time as possible with the red deer, following them through all the stages of the rut in Bushy Park and Richmond Park in South England. After one of my social meet-ups with my Instagram friends, we were just getting ready to leave the park when the heavens opened! Instead of covering my camera, I saw the perfect opportunity to capture the pouring rain using a slower shutter speed than usual, hoping one of the stags would put on a show with a roar—and this was that moment! I love this photo not just for that reason, but also because my dad has it as his computer screensaver—he loves it so much!”
Over 13,000 images were entered into the photo contest, which celebrates the beauty and diversity of Britain's wildlife.
“Red Grouse Coming in to Land” by Ben Hall. Runner-up, Animal Portraits Subject: Red grouse (Lagopus lagopus) Location: Yorkshire Dales National Park, England “I spent several days photographing the red grouse that frequent the Yorkshire moors. Positioned near a male grouse feeding on heather, I was focused on capturing its behavior when I noticed a second bird flying in. With just enough time to reposition myself, I managed to capture the moment it landed on the heather with its wings outstretched.”
“Delta” by David Maitland. Runner-up, Botanical Britain Subject: Hypoglossum sp. Location: St Andrews Bay, Scotland “This red seaweed, washed up after a storm, reveals a network of strengthened cells arranged in a pattern of fine branches, resembling a river delta. The intricate details are brought to life under UV light, highlighting its delicate structure and natural beauty.”
“Koi” by David Maitland. Runner-up, Hidden Britain Subject: Cinnabar moth (Tyria jacobaeae) Location: Thetford Forest, Norfolk, England “Resembling goldfish or koi carp swimming in a pond, these are the wing scales of the cinnabar moth. Photographed under ultraviolet (UV) light, the scales that appear red in visible light fluoresce a vivid red under UV, while those that appear black in daylight do not fluoresce at all, remaining jet-black.”
“And Take-off – Gannets at Bass Rock” by Kiran Simpson. Winner, Youth (12-14 years) Subject: Northern gannet (Morus bassanus) Location: Bass Rock, Scotland It was an incredible experience to spend my 13th birthday surrounded by the thousands upon thousands of gannets that populate Bass Rock. I was fortunate enough to capture a particularly special moment: a shard of light pierced through the cliffs just as a gannet was flying off to fish. It was a magical scene that made the day unforgettable – a birthday I’ll cherish forever.
“Storm Light Over the Caledonian Forest” by James Roddie. Winner, Wild Woods Subject: Scots pine (Pinus sylvestris) Location: Glen Strathfarrar, Scotland Stormy days in the Scottish Highlands often create incredible lighting conditions for photography. Venturing to a location I had never visited before, I was immediately drawn to the photographic potential of these old Scots pine trees. Braving heavy rain, I waited patiently, hoping for the right moment. My patience was rewarded when a sudden burst of light illuminated the trees perfectly, with a rainbow forming behind them—a fleeting but magical scene.
“Hunter, Hunted” by Sandra Stalker. Runner-up, Habitat Subject: Sea bass (Dicentrarchus labrax) Location: Balaclava Bay, Portland, England “A sea bass hunts and patrols among the thong weed and kelp. This image was taken in a coastal area that, despite being close to shore, is only accessible by boat due to its proximity to a port. As a result, while snorkeling there, I observed large shoals of bass thriving undisturbed. Juvenile shoals indicated the site’s importance as a nursery, while larger, solitary bass hunted in the area. To capture this shot, I had to remain motionless in the water for about half an hour until the bass became accustomed to my presence, then move carefully. The poor visibility made it challenging to focus through the milky water without getting too close. After three hours of snorkeling, I managed to capture this single image of a head-on bass in hunting mode.”
“The Seal Cave” by Ben Porter. Runner-up, Coast & Marine Subject: Grey seal (Halichoerus grypus) Location: Bardsey Island, Wales “A young grey seal breaks the surface in the clear turquoise waters of a coastal cave on Bardsey Island, North Wales. This cave hosts up to 30 or more seals hauling out within its depths, accessing it through a hidden seaward passage beneath the water. Sitting quietly above offers a unique opportunity to observe their movements, behaviors, and remarkable vocalizations up close. Occasionally, the perfect combination of light, tide, and seal activity aligns to create an image like this—one of my favorites from my visits to this extraordinary site.”
“Streetlit Snowdrop” by Jacob J. Watson-Howland. Winner, Botanical Britain Subject: Snowdrop (Galanthus nivalis) Location: Canterbury, England “Galanthus nivalis, the snowdrop, defies winter’s chill with remarkable adaptations, including proteins that act as natural antifreeze, allowing it to withstand sub-freezing temperatures. Thriving in woodlands, parks, and urban environments, this botanical wonder is one of Britain’s earliest blooms. Its elegant form and modest flower signal the changing seasons. This image, taken under a city streetlight with a slow shutter speed, highlights the snowdrop’s resilience and unique adaptations to Britain’s unpredictable and changing climate.”
“Roosting Dragons” by Daniel Trim. Winner, Hidden Britain Subject: Broad-bodied chaser (Libellula depressa) Location: Ham Wall, England “Each year in May, RSPB Ham Wall experiences a massive emergence of dragonflies, and if you arrive early enough, you can witness them roosting in the reeds in impressive groups. This particular group was climbing the reeds, preparing to warm up as the sun rose above the horizon. To create an ethereal feel, I used an in-camera double exposure—one frame sharply focused on the subject and another with a soft focus, blending detail with a dreamlike atmosphere.”
“Guillemot Kingdom” by Mark Kirkland. Winner, Black & White Subject: Guillemot (Uria aalge) Location: St Abbs, Scotland “Photographing guillemots underwater is a seasonal treat for divers. In early summer, they gather in vast numbers along the cliffs of the Berwickshire coast to breed. Often drawn to divers, it is believed they mistake the rising bubbles for their primary food source—shoals of tiny sand eels. Reaching the base of these towering cliffs is only possible by boat, and on this occasion, I set out from St Abbs. For over an hour, I remained in one spot among the kelp at a depth of eight meters, patiently waiting for their curiosity to take hold.”
“Primitive Winter” by Mario Suarez Porras. Runner-up, Black & White Subject: Red deer (Cervus elaphus) Location: Cairngorms, Scotland “I photographed this group of deer in the Scottish Cairngorms in the middle of winter. By overexposing by four stops, I aimed to create a stark contrast between the deer and the snow, presenting an image with an artistic perspective. Strangely, it reminds me of the Great Hall of Polychromes in Altamira, a Spanish cave whose paintings were the first European cave artworks to be recognized and promoted as prehistoric in origin.”
“Forked Birch” by Tim George. Runner-up, Wild Woods Subject: Holme Fen Location: Cambridgeshire, England This image was taken in ancient fen woodland, an hour after nightfall. It was set up in the last of the daylight and taken when it had become completely dark to the naked eye. The eight-minute exposure brought out the light in the sky. This was balanced with one battery-operated portable tube light placed on either side of the tree and set, after experimentation, to 5500 Kelvin colour temperature and 2% light output. It was taken in winter using such subdued lighting in order to cause minimum disruption to flora and fauna.
“Bus Pass” by Paul Goldstein. Runner-up, Urban Wildlife Subject: Swan (Cygnus olor) Location: Mitcham, England “A small South London pond provided an unexpected yet ideal setting for a swan study. A resident pair had nested there for years, successfully raising cygnets each spring. The cob ruled the water like a medieval baron, driving away all but the ducks—geese, crows, and other intruders were swiftly evicted. At times, he would even wander onto the main London road, stopping traffic as he stood watch over his family just inches from passing cars and lorries. Capturing this urban avian family required an early start and a unique approach—standing knee-deep in the pond’s thick mud before the fountain switched on, using a tripod, a long lens, a two-second delay, a slow shutter speed, and, of course, a passing bus.”
“Street Cleaners” by Ben Lucas. Winner, Youth (15-17 years) Subject: Feral pigeon (Columba livia domestica) Location: Essex, England “When I found a packet of fries someone had abandoned, I knew that it wouldn’t be long until it attracted opportunistic pigeons. I set up a small GoPro camera in the back of the packet, and after some very weird looks from people passing by, the birds finally started to show up. As they approached the food, I triggered the camera with voice commands so I didn’t put the birds off their meal and I pulled off this shot. Our carelessness removes the natural food for many species and provides for others. These birds are truly the vultures of the streets.”