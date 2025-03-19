A Street Savvy Fox Wins the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards

An image of a streetwise fox helped photographer Simon Withyman win the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards. His image of the female red fox, who he's been documenting for several years, on the prowl in Bristol beat out over 13,000 photographs to take the top prize.

While the Bristol-based photographer earns a living photographing weddings, his win is a satisfying acknowledgment of his personal projects. In addition to the overall win, Withyman's photo also earned him a win in the Urban Wildlife category. One of 10 categories in the adult contest, the nine other winners show the exceptional wildlife across Britain.

In the youth competition, 9-year-old Jamie Smart was named Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 for her beautiful image of a curlew amongst dandelions in the early morning light. Smart's use of depth of field and attention to lighting show exceptional promise for the young photographer.

“The British Wildlife Photography Awards continues to showcase the extraordinary beauty and diversity of Britain’s natural world,” says Will Nicholls, Director of BWPA. “This year’s competition not only celebrates the artistry and dedication of our photographers but also serves as a powerful reminder of our responsibility to protect these wild spaces. We hope this collection inspires others to appreciate, respect, and safeguard the wildlife that makes Britain so unique.”

