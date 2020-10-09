15 Creative Online Classes to Spark Your Imagination This Month (October 2020)

The year 2020 has been a challenging one—that’s for sure. As our lives continue to move more online, e-courses have become the norm for everything from general schoolwork to special subjects. But when it comes to creative online learning, this field is nothing new. There are thousands of virtual art, photography, and craft classes all at your fingertips. And while it’s great to have so many choices, this can feel totally overwhelming. Wondering where to start? Let us help with that!

We’ve scoured sites like Creativebug, Skillshare, and CreativeLive and selected 15 of our favorite online classes to try for October 2020. They run the gamut; from how to create compelling photography using your iPhone to starting Procreate to pricing your work, you'll never tire of the offerings. Each course is taught by an instructor with years of experience in their respective field, and their valuable insight will help you to learn a new topic and achieve your goals.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down for our pick of classes and relish in all of the incredible possibilities that await you.

Gain new skills and grow your career when you try creative virtual classes. Scroll down for our picks this month.

Photography & Video

Instagram-Worthy Photography: Shoot, Edit & Share, Skillshare — Instagram is the place to share your photography with a massive audience. In this class, Instagram and YouTuber Brandon Woelfel will show how he shoots and edits to achieve his signature style.

Adobe Lightroom – Finding Your Unique Editing Style, Skillshare — Make your photographs stand out when you develop an editing style. This course will demonstrate the steps you need to take to find your aesthetic and bring it to life using Adobe Lightroom.

iPhone Photography: How to Shoot & Edit Conceptual Photos on Your Phone, Skillshare — Want to create compelling conceptual photos? You don’t need fancy photography equipment; you just need your phone! In lessons taught by Amelie Satzger, you’ll go over how to get an idea, shoot, and edit all on the iPhone.

Fundamentals of DSLR Filmmaking, CreativeLive — If you have a DSLR camera, then you already have a powerful tool for filmmaking. This class, taught by Victor Ha, will go over the “core principles” to shooting video on your DSLR.

iPhone Filmmaking: From Shoot Through Edit, CreativeLive — With virtual everything now being a way of life, the iPhone is an indispensable tool for capturing video to put online. Through 19 video lessons, Cielo de la Paz goes over how to shoot a video on the iPhone from beginning to edit, using advanced video apps, and more.

The Art of Nature Photography, CreativeLive — The outdoors never closes and it's a constant source of breathtaking sights. Learn how to harness them when you take this e-course taught by Art Wolfe.

Arts & Crafts

31 Creative Prompts from Modern and Contemporary Artists, Creativebug — Want to get your creative juices flowing every day? Join artist Dawline-Jane Oni-Eseleh to draw inspiration from artists across the globe. Along the way, you’ll create all sorts of things, from painting to collage to sculptures and more.

Advanced Acrylic Painting, Creativebug — If you’re ready to take your painting to the next level, join Jon Stich for his acrylic painting class that’ll have you creating your own still life and portraits.

Intro to Procreate: Illustrating on the iPad, Skillshare — Procreate is a powerful tool for illustrators. Get acquainted with the app when you take this class taught by Brooke Glaser. This course will cover the tools you’ll need to create digital illustrations.

Digital Illustration for All: Discover, Cultivate and Share Your Unique Personal Style, Skillshare — Developing your visual voice is essential in becoming an illustrator. Laci Jordan will help you in this with lessons geared towards building a foundation in your creative practice.

Embroidered Florals, Creativebug — Stitch a pretty bouquet with the help of Lauren Holton of Lark Rising Embroidery. She’ll show you how to create a satin stitch, leaf stitch, seed stitch, and more.

Eat Your Fruits & Veggies Crochet-Along: Orange and Slice, Creativebug — Get an unconventional dose of vitamin C when you crochet this orange and an orange slice. In the course, you’ll learn how to “work a magic loop,” create a stem, use multiple yarn colors, and more.

Creative Careers

Pricing Your Work and Negotiating with Clients, Skillshare — Working with a new client can be tricky. As a creative with over 20 years of experience, Jesse LeDoux shares how to approach initial negotiation with a client and how to price your work.

Start Your Creative Career: Build a Sharp, Smart Online Presence, Skillshare — As a creator, you might be making what you love, but cultivating an online presence that grows your business is a challenge. Let Sonja Rasula help by going over the basics, from how to read metrics to using social media to its full advantage.

Build a Social Media Plan That Actually Makes Money, CreativeLive — Reaching customers and driving sales of your product through social media is easier said than done. In this class, Ryan Deiss demonstrates how to make a plan for your social media marketing and engage with your ideal customer.

