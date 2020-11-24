Are you stuck in a creative rut? Or simply looking to expand your artistic skills? Online courses are the perfect way to develop your creativity and they allow you to learn something new from the comfort of your own home. Domestika is one of the fastest-growing communities in the creative arts industry with a powerful goal in mind: sharing knowledge within a community of passionate creatives of all levels and backgrounds. It's the perfect place to not only take a course but also interact with expert creatives and like-minded students from around the world.

Domestika's courses are professionally produced and every course has its own community, where you can interact with your teacher and share advice, give feedback, and brainstorm ideas with other students. Each course has a clear end-goal: learning specific creative skills that you can put into practice with your final project which is shared in the community for feedback.

As a student, you'll also get your own profile to share your creative portfolio. This makes Domestika much more than an online learning platform, but a real showcase for your skills and a great networking opportunity. And, if your projects make the cut, you might even be featured on their website. Beyond courses, they also have a fantastic blog rich with resources, whether it's learning more about legendary designers or soaking up advice and ideas from interviews with contemporary creatives.

As for their creative courses—which cover everything from photography, crafts, illustration, and design to marketing, business, and technology—everything is pay as you go. That means no monthly subscriptions to lock you in—you only pay for what you want to learn. You can bounce around to individual topics or even create custom online course bundles at a favorable rate.

With so many creative areas to explore on Domestika, what are you waiting for? There's truly a course for every skill level and it’s the perfect time to start, as all courses are available for just $9.90 each for Black Friday. If you aren't sure where to get started, check out five of our favorite online courses to help get your creative juices flowing.

Want to develop your creative skills? Here are 5 online courses that will jumpstart your creativity and keep you inspired.

Get incredible insight on how to transform your creative ideas into something tangible with this course taught by Ji Lee, Creative Director of Facebook and Instagram. Nearly 15,000 students have completed this 15-lesson course, which is built around simple creative exercises that will get you out of a rut and bring new inspiration.

If you love to sketch but aren't sure how to turn it into something more, this course is for you. Illustrator Mattias Adolfsson leads students on a journey to find their own distinct drawing style. You'll start your own sketchbook and learn about different materials you can use, from pen to pencil to ink. As you move along, Adolfsson will get you exercising your creative hand and, in the end, you'll come away with a sketchbook rich with possibilities and the motivation to keep moving forward.

Whether you are new to watercolor or want to expand your techniques, this course by storyboard artist Alex Hillkurtz is for you. Over 50,000 students have participated in his online course, where he shows students how ink and watercolor can bring any environment to life. Starting with the basics of materials and linear perspective, he leads students to more complex techniques of color mixing and capturing light. In the end, you'll walk away with a painting of a Parisian building, made by your own hand.

Learn to use thread to mimic reality in this fascinating course by textile artist Gimena Romero. You'll learn to up your embroidery game and create incredibly lifelike subjects that will open up new creative possibilities. This course has over three hours of instruction and 21 lessons that can be tackled at your own pace. After taking the course, you'll come away feeling positive about your new abilities as an embroidery artist.

Designers of all levels will appreciate this course on logo design. Led by respected graphic designer Sagi Haviv, who has created logos for Harvard University Press, Conservation International, and the US Open Tennis Championships, this course will help take your work to a new level. You'll go over common misconceptions about logo design, as well as work step by step on a logo for a client of your choosing. Along the way, you'll get feedback to help you feel confident about your work.

Domestika: Website | Blog | Facebook | Instagram