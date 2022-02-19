The 5 Best Online Resources to Learn Arts and Crafts

It sounds cliché to say, but it couldn’t be more true—technology is changing the world at a rapid pace. Though this idea can seem overwhelming, it ultimately means great things if you’re pursuing a creative career. Now more than ever, the internet has made it easier to both hone your craft and learn a new skill. We’ve seen firsthand how this can have a big impact on someone's work. It can streamline an artistic process or even inspire a new creative direction—adding another dimension to your painting, photography, and so much more.

When it comes to learning something new, it’s helpful to define why you want to take a class and what you want to get out of it. If you have an online shop, for instance, taking a photography course could help improve your product photos—which can then translate into more sales. Once you’ve determined the type of class you’d like to take, it’s time to do your research on where.

We’ve profiled the best online resources to learn arts and crafts, which will help you determine the right one for you.

My Modern Met Academy

What is it?

My Modern Met Academy has partnered with some of our favorite artists to bring you a fantastic selection of online courses. Covering painting, illustration, crafting, and photography, each course introduces a project that you will bring to life together with a professional artist. Classes range from one to three hours and allow you to learn at your own pace, right from the comfort of your own home.

What can you learn?

Select a course that matches your interest, whether it's learning how to take a portrait of your dog with pet photographer Belinda Richards or diving into abstract acrylic painting with Nitika Ale. If you like working with your hands, crochet yourself a fashionable bag or push your embroidery to new heights by working on printed fabric. Each class will take you step by step through new techniques and you'll be provided with downloadable lists of materials and extra goodies.

How do you get started?

Just hop over to My Modern Met Academy and browse the full selection of online classes. The offerings are à la carte, so you aren't tied to a membership or recurring subscription.

Skillshare

What is it?

Skillshare is a learning community where anyone can take or teach a class, and it specifically focuses on “creators and makers.” This runs the gamut of subjects, which are often taught by professionals at the top of their field. Although they’re known for their extensive catalog, Skillshare also offers workshops, which differ from their usual classes. The courses are a go-at-your-own-pace, but the workshops are on a schedule with a group of other students who share feedback and learn together.

What can you learn?

If you’re a premium member, you get access to a catalog of 15,000 classes on an unlimited basis. From illustration to Photoshop to logo design, you can learn it all with their monthly membership. Because there are so many classes, you can get really niche and learn the nitty-gritty of a new technique.

How do you get started?

Start by browsing their classes based on subjects you want to learn. You can “Save” classes for later, so if something looks interesting, add it to “Your classes” queue. Right now, you can get two months of their premium membership for free.

Masterclass

What is it?

Want to learn from the best? Masterclass has that covered. Anna Wintour, Dr. Jane Goodall, Frank Gehry, and Misty Copeland are among the famous names on their roster. Each course has an average of 20 lessons with about 10 minutes of teaching time per lesson.

What can you learn?

Masterclass has over 80 courses taught by world-class experts in their field. So that means indulging in a photography workshop by Annie Liebovitz, a cooking seminar with Gordon Ramsay, or a filmmaking masterclass with Martin Scorsese. From writing to music to design to sports to business, Masterclass has topics that hit on most people's interests.

How do you get started?

You can either sign up á la carte for an individual Masterclass or purchase an All-Access Pass, which gives you entry into any course. Individually purchased classes have unlimited access in perpetuity. Classes can be viewed via TV streaming services, computer, or tablet with Masterclasses available for offline download on their iOS app.

Creativebug

What is it?

Creativebug is a crafter's paradise with a repository of over 1,000 on-demand videos and classes. The site is owned by JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores, with premium members receiving special in-store discounts. Their Daily Practice videos will get you in the routine of being creative every day with quick projects. You can also browse their library by craft type and specific techniques within each craft, as well as whether you're a beginner and if you want to take a quick class or a multi-part course.

What can you learn?

The classes by expert artists and makers run the gamut from visual arts to crafts to baking. Creativebug is particularly strong in areas like quilting, knitting, jewelry, and illustration. New classes are added daily and come with downloadable patterns, templates, and recipes.

How do you get started?

After you sign up for a free trial, you can decide whether you want to continue a monthly plan (starting from $7.95). Their second tier plan also includes the ability to keep one class a month forever, even if you eventually decide to leave the platform.

Creative Live

What is it?

For 10 years Creative Live has been empowering creators through their expert-led online classes. They offer over 1,500 classes that run the gamut from hands-on practical tutorials to business and marketing fundamentals for creatives.

What can you learn?

Creative Live has a broad range of creative topics, covering art, crafts, photography, music, and much more. As a nice touch, there are also a lot of classes about how to take your creative career to the next level and set yourself up for success.

How do you get started?

Browse Creative Live's vast catalog and either sign up for an individual course or purchase a Creator Pass (starting at $39/month) to gain access to every course Creative Live offers.

Now that you've seen the best online art classes, it's time to get learning!

This article has been edited and updated.

