Join Our Stitching Spring Virtual Embroidery Workshop and Learn to Embroider Colorful Flowers

Nothing says springtime quite like flowers, so why not stitch up a few of your own in this special virtual workshop hosted by My Modern Met. Our very own embroidery artist Sara Barnes has dreamed up a beautiful flower embroidery pattern and, over the course of our workshop, will take you step by step through the process of creating this seasonal wall hanging.

This live webinar will take place on May 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT) and costs just $10 to participate. Whether you are an embroidery enthusiast or just picking up a needle for the first time, there's plenty to learn from this seminar. Over the course of an hour to an hour and a half, Sara will share her tips and tricks for how to transfer a pattern and stitch a design. She'll cover all the materials that you need as well as the basic stitches to make your piece come to life. And while we'll primarily be working to make a piece of embroidered wall art, Sara will also share how this design can be used to spruce up your clothing.

All participants in this virtual embroidery class will receive the pattern in advance, as well as a list of materials so that you can stitch along with Sara. There will also be plenty of time to interact, ask questions, and share your own work with others in the workshop, as well as a dedicated question-and-answer session at the end. Everyone will also receive a recording of the live workshop that will be available for two weeks. This means that you can go back to rewatch sections or, if you can't make it to the live event, you can still enjoy the contents of the workshop.

More About the Host

Sara Barnes is not only a Senior Editor for My Modern Met, but she is also an accomplished embroidery artist and author in her own right. She has an MFA in illustration and is the author of Embroidered Life, which chronicles the work of contemporary artist Sarah K. Benning. Her own practice focuses a lot on animals, particularly pet portraits.

Purchase Tickets

To participate, purchase your ticket online now. You'll then receive a unique link via email to join the webinar, as well as information to access the materials you'll need during the class.

All images by Sara Barnes / My Modern Met.

