12 Online Embroidery Classes That Make It Easy to Learn Creative Stitching of All Kinds

Embroidery is a craft where there is always something to learn. From hundreds of stitches to contemporary techniques, you’ll never tire of challenging yourself to take your embroidery to the next level. One convenient way to always stay on top of your stitching game is to learn embroidery online. With the help of e-courses, you can get acquainted with the basics as well as fun creative projects—all taught by expert instructors.

If you’re new to embroidery, many online classes introduce essential techniques. Crafty, for instance, has a comprehensive course called Startup Library: Hand Embroidery that features over three hours of instruction. It starts with introducing you to supplies and teaches you different types of stitches and culminates in demonstrating how to finish your project. You’ll come away from the class with an understanding of how to approach future embroideries.

The Startup Library: Hand Embroidery is just one class you can take online. Check out more stitching classes below.

Gain new embroidery skills when you try these 12 online classes.

Embroidery Online Classes That Focus on Learning Techniques

Startup Library: Hand Embroidery, Craftsy — If you’re brand new to embroidery, this comprehensive class is a great place to start. It covers tools, a lot of essential stitches, and even how to embroider on clothes.

Painting with Thread: Modern Embroidery for Beginners, Skillshare — Artist Danielle Clough is known for her incredible embroideries stitched on old rackets. Through her class on Skillshare, you’ll learn how to paint with thread as well as how to find your voice to express yourself in embroidery—the same way you would with pencils or your tablet.

Daily Embroidery Challenge: Stitch-a-Day Sampler, Creativebug — Practice brings comfort, and the Daily Embroidery Challenge class will have you making a stitch a day on instructor Rebecca Ringquist’s Drawing Stitches sampler. By the end of the course, you’ll have hand-sewn 31 stitches.

Advanced Embroidery Sampler, Creativebug — Once you’re ready for more advanced techniques, look to Ringquist’s other embroidery sampler class on Creativebug. You’ll want to use her Sequel stitch sampler in order to practice two-color threads and “elaborate textural stitches.”

Embroidery Transfer Techniques, Creativebug — Knowing how to transfer embroidery designs is instrumental in creating your own images with embroidery (or downloading and stitching someone else’s pattern). In this class, you’ll learn how to prepare a design and transfer it onto fabric as well as work with found imagery and text.

Stumpwork: Raised Embroidery Essentials, Craftsy — Have you ever wanted to stitch in 3D? The stumpwork technique is one way to do it. Expert needlework instructor Celeste Chalasani demonstrates how to add dimension to a flower and bee design with felt padding and wire slips.

Classes That Make Great Projects, Too

Embroidered ABC Wall Hanging: A Daily Practice, Creativebug —Practice your stitching ABCs when you embark on a month-long journey to creating an embroidered wall hanging. Artist Lauren of Lark Rising Embroidery covers a variety of techniques with images that correspond to nature.

3D Embroidery: The Modern Cameo, Craftsy — Textile artist Jessica Long has turned the iconic cameo into a design that you can embroider. The course includes instruction on the satin stitch, French knots, and more. Plus, you’ll learn how to give your cameo dimension with stumpwork.

Embroidery Embellished Skirt, Creativebug — Hand embroidery is a great way to embellish a garment. In another course with Rebecca Ringquist, you’ll learn tips and tricks for how to add it to a skirt. She’ll show you how to test shapes for design and composition before you start stitching.

Boho Style: Mixed-Media Embroidery, Craftsy — Learn how to incorporate mixed media into your hoop art with this class taught by embroiderer Nichole Vogelsinger. The class features three “boho-chic hoop designs” that use a combination of stitches, fabrics, beads, and more to create playful art for your walls.

Hand Embroidery on Denim, Craftsy — Ever wanted to adorn your favorite jacket or pair of jeans? In the Hand Embroidery on Denim class taught by Kat McTee, you’ll understand how to turn your clothes into a mobile work of art.

Sheer Fabric Hand Embroidery, Craftsy — Stitching on sheer fabric can create the illusion that your embroidery is floating. But working on organza has its own set of challenges, so let artist Sarah Godfrey be your guide to embroidering bold designs on translucent materials.

