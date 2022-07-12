Home / Science / Astronomy

First Full-Color Photos from the James Webb Telescope Give Unparalleled Look at the Universe

By Jessica Stewart on July 12, 2022
James Webb Space Telescope First Deep Field Photo

Webb's First Deep Field (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

The anticipation is finally over. A little over six months after it launched into outer space, the James Webb Space Telescope delivered its first color images, and the results are better than we hoped. After President Biden revealed the landmark first image, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, on July 11, an additional three images were released the following day.

In the photograph released yesterday, we see a crystal clear view of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. The photograph shows what NASA describes as “a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground.” In this tiny portion of the sky we see thousands of galaxies in rich detail that was previously impossible. The image is a composite made from images at different wavelengths, totaling 12.5 hours and reaches far beyond Hubble Telescope's deepest fields.  We have this deep field view thanks to Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

NIRCam's potential was fully displayed during this initial photo release, as all the images take advantage of its technology. One of the most spectacular images is NIRCam's look at the Cosmic Cliff in the Carina Nebula. This area, located 7,600 light-years away, is a hotbed of activity where stars are born. Thanks to Webb's technology, we can now see areas of star birth that were previously obscured.

Two additional images in Webb's first set of color photos also take advantage of its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). This includes an image of Stephan's Quintet, the largest image to date from the telescope. In fact, this stunning visual of five galaxies is so large that it covers one-fifth of the Moon's diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files taken with NIRCam and MIRI.

The last image, or rather images, released by NASA is a side-by-side comparison of the Southern Ring Nebula. In one photo, we see the nebula in near-infrared light; in the other, we see it in mid-infrared light. The images look different because each instrument collects different wavelengths of light. In fact, in the MIRI image, we can clearly see two dwarf stars, while in the NIRCam's photo, the diffraction of the brighter star completely obscures the dimmer one. Looking at the comparison is a wonderful way to see how much can be revealed by photographing the same area of the sky using different cameras.

The entire photo release is a triumph for the team of scientists and researchers who have spent years on the technology that Webb uses and the mission itself. While months of successful tests were already indicators that Webb would deliver beyond expectations, these first images confirm that the telescope will show us more about the universe than was ever possible.

NASA has released the first full-color photos from the James Webb Space Telescope.

“Cosmic Cliffs” in the Carina Nebula

“Cosmic Cliffs” in the Carina Nebula (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

Stephan's Quintet

Stephan's Quintet (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

Southern Ring Nebula Photographed by the James Webb Space Telescope

Southern Ring Nebula (Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

James Webb Space Telescope: Website | Twitter

Related Articles:

James Webb Space Telescope Has Enough Fuel to Stay in Space for 20 Years

NASA Reveals First Photo by James Webb Telescope Is Exceeding Expectations

NASA Celebrates James Webb Space Telescope Successfully Reaching Its Destination

NASA Will Launch James Webb Space Telescope To Capture Cosmic Views of the Universe

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA Sun Mission Photographs Fiery Solar Eclipse From Space
18 Otherworldly Finalists From the 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
This Teenager is Taking Marvelous Moon Photos Using His Phone
Amazing Astrophotography Showcases the Fiery Beauty of Monument Valley in Arizona
Hubble Discovers a Black Hole Wandering Through the Milky Way
Astrophotographer Captures Spectacular Sight of the Andromeda Galaxy From His Backyard

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Five Planets Will Align in the Sky This Month and Here’s How to See It
The Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxies Are Set to Collide in 4 Billion Years
Spectacular Photo Captures a Total Lunar Eclipse and Milky Way in One Otherworldly Scene
NASA Shows Superior Quality of Webb Telescope with Comparison Image
Astrophysics Grad Takes Epic Graduation Photo Under a Total Lunar Eclipse
NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover Photographs a Mysterious “Alien Portal”

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]