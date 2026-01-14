Home / Entertainment / Movies

How Two Films About the Same Subjects Came Out in the Same Year

By Sage Helene on January 14, 2026

In 2022, two documentaries were released that tell the same remarkable story: the lives of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. Both films draw from the couple’s extraordinary archive of volcanic footage, yet arrive at strikingly different results. One is directed by legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog, titled The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft. The other, Fire of Love, comes from director Sara Dosa. Together, the films offer a rare look at how storytelling choices shape meaning, even when the source material is identical.

Katia and Maurice Krafft dedicated their careers to documenting active volcanoes. They often placed themselves dangerously close to eruptions to capture images no one had seen before. Their work helped advance volcanology and introduce dramatic footage of lava flows, ash clouds, and pyroclastic surges to a global audience. In 1991, however, the couple was killed during the eruption of Mount Unzen in Japan.

Herzog approaches The Fire Within as a visual meditation rather than a biography. The film relies almost entirely on the Kraffts’ footage and is arranged into long, music-driven sequences. These moments emphasize scale, danger, and awe. Herzog limits dialogue and explanation, allowing the images to carry the film.

The result is a contemplative film that reflects Herzog’s long-standing fascination with the sublime. Rather than telling the audience what to think, the images are allowed to linger, creating an experience that feels immersive and philosophical.

Dosa takes a more narrative approach in Fire of Love. Narrated by Miranda July, the film frames the Kraffts’ work through their relationship. Dosa highlights their shared passion and devotion. Archival interviews and narration add emotional context and momentum, turning the story into a portrait of love and curiosity.

The film moves at a faster pace and follows a traditional structure. The accessibility helped Fire of Love reach a wide audience and introduced the Kraffts’ story to a new generation of viewers.

Viewed together, the documentaries illustrate how perspective can reshape a story. Herzog’s film focuses on nature’s indifference and immense beauty. Dosa’s centers on human connection and emotional risk. Both filmmakers use the same footage, yet each uncovers a different truth. Rather than compete, the films complement one another. Each offers a distinct way of seeing the same lives and same images.

Both documentaries honor the Kraffts’ fearless pursuit of knowledge. They also recognize the couple’s lasting contributions to science and visual culture. Whether experienced through quiet reflection or emotional storytelling, their work continues to remind us of humanity’s deep fascination with the forces that shape our planet.

