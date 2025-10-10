Home / Entertainment / Movies

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ Sets First-Ever Nationwide Theatrical Release

By Regina Sienra on October 10, 2025
Sign at the "Kill Bill Vol. 1" Video Release Party

The movies Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 are arguably two of the most iconic movies to come out this century. Released six months apart in 2003 and 2004, respectively, they grossed a combined $333 million and cemented Quentin Tarantino’s place as one of the most interesting directors working in Hollywood. Given their legacy and success, the movies always belonged together in its director’s and his fans’ minds. Now, both installments are returning to the big screen as one single epic film.

Titled Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, the upcoming release brings together both movies for a runtime of little over four hours. This version will eliminate the cliffhanger ending of the first movie and the recap at the beginning of the second. It will also incorporate a 7-minute animated sequence never seen before.

“I wrote and directed it as one movie—and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie,” Tarantino said via a statement. “The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!”

The Kill Bill saga tells the revenge story of The Bride, who was left for dead at her wedding rehearsal by the titular Bill. She decides to hunt him and the other four members of his Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. The films also star Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, Vivica A. Fox, the late Michael Madsen, and the late David Carradine.

This combined feature has only just recently been announced, but the story of this project goes way back. Tarantino first screened a conjoined version at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006. He reedited it again to exhibit it at the New Beverly Cinema in 2011. Despite teasing it at Comic Con 2014, the stitched film didn’t see the light of day until earlier this year, when he screened it for a limited run at the Vista Theater in Los Angeles, which he owns.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will get a nationwide release on December 5, with select showings in 35 mm and 70 mm. The endeavor is led by Lionsgate, which has been involved in other Tarantino films, such as Reservoir DogsInglourious BasterdsDjango Unchained, and The Hateful Eight.

Sources: ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ Sets First Ever Theatrical Release for December, With 70mm and 35mm Presentations

