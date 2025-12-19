Home / Entertainment / Movies

Painting Breaks Record for the Most Expensive ‘Star Wars’ Item Ever Sold at Auction

By Regina Sienra on December 19, 2025
Star wars 1977 painting

Photo: Heritage Auctions, HA.com

The Star Wars franchise became a pop culture juggernaut upon the release of A New Hope in 1977. And with it, a competitive, high-priced market for collectibles was born. Now, this phenomenon has just reached new heights. An original 1977 half-sheet artwork created by illustrator Tom Jung has sold for $3.875 million, making it the most valuable piece of Star Wars memorabilia ever sold at auction.

The painting depicts the main characters of the movie, with a towering Darth Vader looming in the background. The piece was the first widely published image used to promote A New Hope during its theatrical run. Sold as part of Heritage Auction’s Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction, the painting was consigned directly by the family of producer Gary Kurtz. The sale also featured Margaret Hamilton’s screen-worn Wicked Witch of the West flying hat, and Francis Ford Coppola’s personal Godfather Part II script.

“This isn’t just a milestone for Star Wars. It’s a landmark moment for the entire field of pop culture collectibles and artwork,” says Charles Epting, director of Consignments, Pop Culture & Historical at Heritage Auction. “This painting defined the visual language of one of the most beloved films of all time, and its impact clearly still resonates with collectors at the highest level.”

The Tom Jung painting broke the record previously held by Darth Vader’s lightsaber as the most expensive Star Wars collectible of all time. The iconic weapon was auctioned in September 2025 by Propstore, selling for $3.654 million. The lightsaber was a major piece of Star Wars history, appearing in key scenes in both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. During production, it was wielded by both actor David Prowse and stunt performer Bob Anderson.

Heritage Auctions: Website

Sources: Heritage Auctions Establishes New World Record With $3.875 Million ‘Star Wars’ Painting in Landmark Hollywood & Entertainment Sale; Darth Vader lightsaber fetches more than $3.6M at auction

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
