Solar System-Inspired Poster Celebrates the Most Influential Movie Directors in Cinema History

By Regina Sienra on September 11, 2025

Dorothy Across the universe film directors print

If there’s one piece of decor that film fans love, it's movie posters. But there’s only so much room on one’s walls to honor the best filmmakers and their creations. UK-based graphic design studio Dorothy has come up with a clever way to tribute dozens of directors in one elegant print, giving the concept of “Hollywood star” a completely new meaning.

The Movie Director Solar System print arranges cinema's most influential directors in a Solar System-inspired design as a way to emphasize the connections between the pioneering filmmakers. The poster was brought to life by James Quail, designer at Dorothy and a movie lover himself. The positioning also hints at both their place in the greater film history timeline and how innovative their vision has been.

In the universe of the poster, trailblazing Alfred Hitchcock is the sun, and he's orbited by figures such as Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, and Martin Scorsese. Surrounding them are moons named after the likes of Hayao Miyazaki, Clint Eastwood, and Greta Gerwig. Meanwhile, David Lynch is depicted as a comet, crossing the solar system on his terms. The poster serves as a companion piece to Dorothy's Film Map, which turns movie titles into street names.

“I wanted to make a love letter to cinema,” Quail tells My Modern Met. “I love the experience of going to the movies and seeing films on the big screen, my favorite type of day is taking my kids to watch a matinee at our local cinema. I love it when people share their recommendations of films and directors, asking my favorite films then suggesting others that I might like which are similar or connected, and I hoped to design a piece that worked like that highlighting influences and connections.”

As for the creative process, Quail describes it as a great reminder of all the things he’s seen that he’s loved, and a to-do list of things that he has not seen yet, but plans to. “I decided to try and watch as many great movies as I could so I listed directors and started to organize them into groups that made a sort of sense to me, whether that be people who influenced each other or collective scenes, be that Golden age legends or New Wave directors or geographical scenes,” he explains. “Then I started making a graphic of it. I’m a big fan of golden age Hollywood and wanted to make something that felt vintage.”

Quail hopes this poster will remind people of the incredible experiences they've had while watching the work of these directors. “I hope it might suggest some new or old movie pathways that they can discover and follow,” he adds. You can pick your own Movie Director Solar System print on Dorothy’s website.

Dorothy: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dorothy. Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

