Beautifully Haunting Film Poster for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’

Director Guillermo del Toro and illustrator James Jean have developed a creative partnership that fuses each of their unique visions. For nearly a decade, del Toro has tapped Jean to design posters for his films, beginning with The Shape of Water in 2017. In 2022, it continued with Pinocchio. Now, the director and illustrator—both juggernauts in their respective industries—are reuniting for another film poster. This time, it’s for del Toro’s Frankenstein.

“When Guillermo del Toro asked me to create the poster for Frankenstein, I could not have been more honored,” Jean shared. The print features a collage of symbolism from the film, while also giving a nod to its source material—the novel by Mary Shelley. Its composition features The Creature (played by Jacob Elordi), with its back turned toward us, its skin flayed open and the flesh blooming like a flower. In smaller but great detail are the film’s other figures: Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Issac), Elizabeth (Mia Goth), and the Angel of Death.

The gorgeous horror of the image is an achievement for Jean, whose passion for it was inspired by del Toro. “He [del Toro] talked about how the film was the pinnacle of everything he had wanted to achieve,” the illustrator says, “and I wanted to make something worthy of his masterpiece.” The special-edition print includes detailed embossing, foiled embellishments, and gloss detailing. “Every delicate fiber of muscle comes to life under shifting light,” Jean explains, “making this one of our most astounding prints yet.”

The Frankenstein print is signed and numbered. It’s a time-limited edition, meaning that the size of the print edition is based on the amount sold during its 24-hour on-sale period. Once the sale ends, no more prints will be produced.

The 33.5-inch by 23-inch print is available starting at 8:00 a.m. PST on Tuesday, November 25, and closes at 7:59 a.m. PST on Wednesday, November 26. It retails for $525 in Jean’s online store.

