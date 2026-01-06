My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Resources

Here’s What’s Entering the Public Domain in 2026, Including Betty Boop and Nancy Drew

By Eva Baron on January 6, 2026

This year, the U.S. public domain will grow even larger, thanks to the addition of thousands of copyrighted books, iconic characters, and artistic masterpieces from 1930. As of January 1, 2026, protections have lapsed for everything from the original Betty Boop to Agatha Christie’s The Murder at the Vicarage, allowing anyone to use or build upon these works for free and without permission.

In terms of pop culture, highlights include Rover, who, in the years since his introduction in 1930, has been reimagined as Mickey Mouse’s faithful dog Pluto. Rover first appeared in Disney’s The Chain Gang as an unnamed bloodhound and later in The Picnic as Mickey’s pet, bearing a striking resemblance to Pluto with his large eyes, flopping ears, and beaming smile. Even so, the character is distinct, depicted as far less humanoid than his modern counterpart.

Much like Rover, Betty Boop’s original—but not contemporary—design has also entered the public domain. First introduced in Fleischer Studios’ Dizzy Dishes cartoon, set in a restaurant packed with anthropomorphic animals, this version of Betty boasts her familiar kiss curls, pouting lips, doe-like eyes, and flapper appearance. What distinguishes this Betty, though, is a set of elongated dog ears, a feature that was later scrapped and repurposed into the character’s signature golden hoops. Similarly, Betty’s facial expressions merge with more animalistic qualities throughout the cartoon, including her cheeks, which occasionally droop like a bulldog’s jowls.

Aside from this, renowned works of literature are also up for grabs this year. Perhaps most significant is William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying, a title that popularized the Southern Gothic genre in the U.S. and beyond. Widely considered to be one of the best novels of the 20th century, As I Lay Dying employs a propulsive, stream-of-consciousness writing technique, chronicling a poor, rural family’s efforts to bury its matriarch in her hometown of Jefferson, Mississippi. Joining Faulkner’s tour-de-force is an exciting assortment of children’s books, including Watty Piper’s illustrated version of The Little Engine That Could and the first four titles in the Nancy Drew series, beginning with The Secret of the Old Clock.

Lewis Milestone’s All Quiet on the Western Front headlines the films entering the public domain this year. The movie, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, offering a devastating account of World War I through the eyes of a young German soldier. Other films include Victor Heerman’s Animal Crackers, starring the Marx Brothers; Soup to Nuts, which starred later members of the Three Stooges; The Big Trail, for which John Wayne scored his first leading role; Alfred Hitchcock’s Murder!; and even a movie co-written by Salvador Dalí, titled L’Âge d’Or.

“Copyright gives rights to creators and their descendants that provide incentives to create,” Jennifer Jenkins, director of Duke University’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, told CBS News in a 2024 interview. “But the public domain really is the soil for future creativity.”

Sound recordings from 1925 have entered the public domain as well, encompassing a performance by civil rights activist Marian Anderson in Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen, and The St. Louis Blues recorded by Bessie Smith and Louis Armstrong. In 2027, protections for copyrighted works from 1931 will expire. Next year, we can look forward to Universal Pictures’ Frankenstein and Dracula films, alongside Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights, among others.

Discover more works that just entered the public domain via Duke University’s landing page for Public Domain Day 2026.

This year, works from 1930 enter the public domain in the U.S.

This includes William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying, the first four Nancy Drew books and the movie adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, among others.

Cover for ‘The Secret of the Old Clock,‘ the first book in the Nancy Drew series. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Cover for ‘The Secret of the Old Clock,‘ the first book in the Nancy Drew series. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

First-edition dust jacket cover of William Faulkner’s ‘As I Lay Dying,’ 1930. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

First-edition dust jacket cover of William Faulkner’s ‘As I Lay Dying,’ 1930. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Sources: January 1, 2026 is Public Domain Day: Works from 1930 are open to all, as are sound recordings from 1925!; These notable works are officially in the public domain as 2026 arrives; What’s Entering the Public Domain in 2026: Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying, All Quiet on the Western Front, Betty Boop & More

Related Articles:

10,000+ Historical Images Are Now Free To Explore and Use in New Public Domain Image Archive

Whet Your Appetite With Nearly 13,000 Historical Cookbooks in This Sprawling Online Archive

All These Books, Films, and Artworks Are Entering the Public Domain in 2025

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Spellbinding M.C. Escher Prints Are Now Available Online
Whet Your Appetite With Nearly 13,000 Historical Cookbooks in This Sprawling Online Archive
Dictionary.com Added 1,235 New Entries to the Dictionary, Its Largest Word Drop Yet
Playful Children’s Book Serves as Early Tool for Detecting Color Blindness
Explore Hundreds of Pre-1800s Occult Texts With This Sprawling Online Database
Explore Medieval Medical Recipes Featuring Dove Feces, Fox Lungs, and More

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Over 2,100 Illustrations From Charles Dickens Novels Now Available in Online Archive
Here Are Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Eight Books That “Every Intelligent Person” Should Read
Dive Into Over 10,000 Historical Children’s Books Thanks to This Fascinating Database
You Can Take Over 130 Free Classes at Harvard, and Here’s How
Late to Work Because of Subway Delays? The MTA Will Give Your Boss a Tardy Note in NYC
The Undecipherable Voynich Manuscript Can Be Viewed Online in Its Entirety

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.