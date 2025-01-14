10,000+ Historical Images Are Now Free To Explore and Use in New Public Domain Image Archive

As its name suggests, The Public Domain Review (PDR) spotlights works that have fallen into the public domain, all through the lens of articles that distill the history of art, literature, and ideas. The journal has just launched a new initiative that expands upon this goal, bringing together more than 10,000 images currently in the public domain.

Meticulously curated by the PDR, The Public Domain Image Archive (PDIA) serves not only as a practical resource but as a tool for endless exploration. The database can be searched by categories such as century, artist, style, and theme, including “Animals & Beasts,” “Humor & Satire,” and “Science & Medicine.” A sorting mechanism further maximizes browsability, organizing entries by tags like “Date: Oldest to Newest” and “Added: Latest to Earliest.”

Similar to other databases, PDIA boasts an impressive assortment of materials, representing over 2,000 years of visual culture. Typographical posters, book illustrations, geometric diagrams, advertisements, and sculptures all coalesce to produce a captivating portrait of human history as it’s evolved across time. Entries are also accompanied by a short text and linked out to a relevant PDR article to provide additional context.

PDIA’s impressive range, however, is best visualized through its Infinite View feature. Upon entering Infinite View, visitors are able to scroll in any direction through a limitless, 360° maze of images, offering a more immersive experience of PDIA’s collection.

“The PDIA sets out to emphasize this visual nature of the PDR, freeing these images from their textual homes and placing them front and center for easier discovery, comparison, and appreciation,” PDR wrote in a statement. “Whether you’re a researcher, an artist, a designer, or simply a lover of old images, we hope you find the PDIA to be a source of inspiration and delight.”

Though free and accessible to anyone, PDIA is nevertheless a costly undertaking. To contribute to the initiative, visit the PDR’s Support page.

Created by The Public Domain Review, The Public Domain Image Archive compiles over 10,000 images currently in the public domain.

The images span over 2,000 years of visual history, and are free to explore and use by the public.

Images range from advertisements and illustrations to sculptures and photographs.

The Public Domain Image Archive can also be explored through “Infinite View,” allowing users to scroll an immersive 360° maze of images.

The Public Domain Review: Website | Instagram | Facebook

The Public Domain Image Archive: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Public Domain Review.

Related Articles :

All These Books, Films, and Artworks Are Entering the Public Domain in 2025

Smithsonian Places 4.5 Million Historic Images Into the Public Domain

Public Work Uses AI Tagging to Organize Over 100,000 Copyright-Free Images

Thousands of Pablo Picasso’s Pieces Are Now Available To View in New Digital Archive