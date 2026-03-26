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Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Unveils Digital Archive of the Artist’s Entire Body of Work

By Emma Taggart on March 26, 2026
Access O’Keeffe

“Bella Donna,” 1939

In 1940, American artist Georgia O’Keeffe was quoted as saying, “My painting is what I have to give back to the world for what the world gives to me.” Today, that spirit of generosity lives on through the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Sante Fe, which has been working to make every single one of her artworks available to view online via the newly launched portal, Access O’Keeffe.

O’Keeffe’s stunning flower paintings are some of the most iconic paintings from the 20th century, but the artist painted many more subjects, including landscapes, animals, skulls, and the sky. On Access O’Keeffe, you can now browse over 2,000 of the artist’s works by theme, timeframe, or medium. The online collection also includes over 850 works by other artists in the O’Keeffe Museum collection, including photographers of O’Keeffe and her surrounding landscapes in New Mexico where she lived from 1949 until her death in 1986.

The huge archive also includes photos, letters, and other ephemera relating to O’Keeffe. You can even explore some of the artist’s personal belongings, including furnishings, clothing, art materials, source materials for artworks such as bones and rocks, and books from her personal library.

As you browse the digital archive, you’ll come across high-resolution images of O’Keeffe’s artworks that you can download and use for educational or creative projects. Each piece includes a description, and you can explore its wider context by seeing what works came before and after, and where it has been exhibited. You can also save your favorites to return to later, making it a great resource for diving into O’Keeffe’s life and work.

Explore Access O’Keeffe here.

Georgia O’Keeffe Museum just launched Access O’Keeffe, a digitized archive of every known work by the artist.

Access O’Keeffe

“Crab’s Claw Ginger Hawaii,” 1939

This project is an extension of O’Keeffe’s own desire to share her work, having said: “My painting is what I have to give back to the world for what the world gives to me.”

Access O’Keeffe

“2 Calla Lilies on Pink,” 1928

You can now browse over 2,000 of Georgia O’Keeffe’s works by theme, timeframe, or medium.

Access O’Keeffe

“Blue and Green Music,” 1919–21

And though the artist is best known for her flower paintings, her body of work also includes landscapes, animals, skulls, and the sky.

Access O’Keeffe

“Above the Clouds I,” 1962–63

Access O’Keeffe: Website

Related Articles:

1,100+ Works of Art by Georgia O’Keeffe Is Now Free to View Online

16 of the Greatest Painters of All Time Whose Influences Live On Today

14 Famous Female Painters Every Art Lover Should Know

13 Famous Flower Paintings that Make the Canvas Bloom

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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