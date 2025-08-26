It’s estimated that there are about 300 million people with color blindness around the world. Despite the significant population with the condition, it can be difficult—and costly—to diagnose, especially in young children. But Navneet Education, one of India’s largest schoolbook publishers, may have found a solution that doesn’t break the bank.

Published earlier this spring, Navneet’s Color Blindness Detection Book serves as a cost-free and discreet resource to screen for color vision deficiencies in children. At first glance, the book blends in with other kids books, complete with vibrant illustrations and playful scenes of animals roaming around nature. Inside, though, the book encourages children to identify different numbers in hidden Ishihara-style patterns, which eye doctors also use to test color vision. Rather than being too explicit, the book cleverly incorporates these patterns in each animal’s design, whether it be on a whale’s belly, a butterfly’s wing, or a snail’s shell.

The Color Blindness Detection Book is, of course, designed with families in mind, but Navneet reasons it should be implemented inside the classroom as well. Given how prominent color coding, schemes, and visuals are within school materials, children with color deficiencies can easily struggle and fall behind academically. Beyond such academic ramifications, the condition can feel alienating, confusing, and challenging to navigate, leading to bullying and isolation from peers.

“Colorblind children often lose confidence early on. They don’t understand why they’re wrong and feel embarrassed when others laugh at their mistakes,” Sunita Mannadiar of Our Lady of Health High School remarked on Navneet’s website. “If we identify the problem early, we can provide the right guidance from the very beginning and make learning inclusive.”

Pallavi Ullal, a counseling psychologist and pediatric therapist, echoed the sentiment: “Early detection is important as it helps [colorblind children] navigate their condition more effectively during their formative years and adopt coping strategies.”

To ensure the resource’s efficacy, Navneet partnered with FCB Group India and an expert team of ophthalmologists and educators. However, the Color Blindness Detection Book isn’t meant to replace ophthalmology appointments, and is instead to be used as an early intervention tool to foster empathy, understanding, and perspective.

“Color blindness often goes undiagnosed,” the Mumbai Optical Association states. “This book bridges that gap, allowing parents and teachers to conduct early screenings. Early detection enables timely ophthalmological evaluation, ensuring children receive the right guidance and accommodations.”

The Color Blindness Detection Book can be downloaded free of charge via Navneet’s website.

All images via Navneet’s “Color Blindness Detection Book.”

