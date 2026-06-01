The Smithsonian Just Uploaded 1,000 Archival Images To Unsplash for Public Use

In a bid to make its vast collection of around 154 million objects more accessible, the Smithsonian recently partnered with Unsplash, releasing a curated selection of 1,000 images from its archives onto the free photography platform.

The huge image collection is organized into 12 themed sets, each drawn from across the legendary institution’s 21 museums and venues. It brings together material from places like the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, the National Air and Space Museum, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

The downloadable selection of images spans historic artworks and archival photography, as well as portraits of well-known figures including Louis Armstrong, Amelia Earhart, and Billie Holiday—all available to download for free. There’s even an album full of images from the National Museum of Natural History, including photos of dinosaur skeletons, crystals, and sea life. Plus, a curated album of 25 images from the National Museum of Asian Art offers a glimpse into its remarkable collection as the Smithsonian’s first art museum.

All 1,000 images are available to download for free, and can be used however you like, whether that’s for research, creative projects, or simply printing a few out for your wall.

To see the archive, go to the Smithsonian image collection on Unsplash.

The Smithsonian has partnered with Unsplash, releasing a curated selection of 1,000 archival images on the free photography platform.

The huge image collection is organized into 12 themed sets, each drawn from across the institution’s 21 museums and venues.

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