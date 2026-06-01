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The Smithsonian Just Uploaded 1,000 Archival Images To Unsplash for Public Use

By Emma Taggart on June 1, 2026
The Smithsonian Unsplash Collection

Miniature Model of a Stegosaurus. Smithsonian Libraries and Archives, 1915

In a bid to make its vast collection of around 154 million objects more accessible, the Smithsonian recently partnered with Unsplash, releasing a curated selection of 1,000 images from its archives onto the free photography platform. 

The huge image collection is organized into 12 themed sets, each drawn from across the legendary institution’s 21 museums and venues. It brings together material from places like the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, the National Air and Space Museum, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

The downloadable selection of images spans historic artworks and archival photography, as well as portraits of well-known figures including Louis Armstrong, Amelia Earhart, and Billie Holiday—all available to download for free. There’s even an album full of images from the National Museum of Natural History, including photos of dinosaur skeletons, crystals, and sea life. Plus, a curated album of 25 images from the National Museum of Asian Art offers a glimpse into its remarkable collection as the Smithsonian’s first art museum.

All 1,000 images are available to download for free, and can be used however you like, whether that’s for research, creative projects, or simply printing a few out for your wall.

To see the archive, go to the Smithsonian image collection on Unsplash.

The Smithsonian has partnered with Unsplash, releasing a curated selection of 1,000 archival images on the free photography platform.

The Smithsonian Unsplash Collection

“Nymph and Sea” by Childe Hassam, 1900. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, DC, Gift of the Joseph H. Hirshhorn Foundation, 1966.

The huge image collection is organized into 12 themed sets, each drawn from across the institution’s 21 museums and venues.

The Smithsonian Unsplash Collection

Sadashiva worshipped by Parvati, Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh state, India. Attributed to Devidasa (Indian, active 1690-1695)

The Smithsonian Unsplash Collection

Louis Armstrong by Woodward's Studio, 1928

The Smithsonian Unsplash Collection

Political cartoon depicting a map of the United States in 1828.

The Smithsonian: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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