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Met Museum Now Lets You Explore 3D Scans of Over 100 Objects From Its Collection

By Eva Baron on March 13, 2026
3D scan of “Wheat Field with Cypresses”

3D scan of Vincent van Gogh’s “Wheat Field with Cypresses,” 1889.

As part of its Open Access initiative, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has published more than 100 high-definition 3D scans of art historical objects. These models have been carefully curated from the museum’s collection, which encompasses some 1.5 million works across media such as sculpture, painting, textiles, jewelry, calligraphy, and more.

The research-grade models boast “precise color accuracy and exceptionally high fidelity,” according to a statement, offering a dynamic glimpse into each object’s texture, composition, and hidden details that may otherwise go unnoticed. Now, visitors can explore terracotta oil flasks from ancient Greece, an iconic Claude Monet painting from 1891, proto-Cuneiform tablets, and sliding-door panels from Japan’s Edo period with exceptional clarity—and without the hassle of protective display cases. As with the rest of the Met’s expansive database, these entries are accompanied by descriptive texts that distill their relevance and history, alongside an assortment of lavish, 2D imagery.

For this project, the Met’s Imaging Department also collaborated with NHK (Japanese Broadcasting Cooperation), creating nine ambitious visualizations through portable laser scanning systems and camera-based photogrammetry techniques. Vincent van Gogh’s 1889 Wheat Field with Cypresses, for example, receives a decadent 3D treatment, capturing the artist’s thick brush strokes and vibrant color palette. Equally exquisite is the scan of King Henry II armor from 1555. This model showcases one of the most elaborate and complete French parade armors, unveiling its intricate patterns, golden sheen, and masterful craftsmanship. Other highlights include models of Antonio Canova’s Perseus with the Head of Medusa and Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux’s Ugolino and His Sons, both monumental sculptures from the 19th century. Following these initial scans, the Met and NHK are currently “exploring further educational programming and potential content using these cutting-edge, best-in class models,” per the museum.

If that’s not enough, the majority of these models are available for free download and use under the Met’s Open Access program and CC0 license. The museum will continue to upload 3D objects to its collection pages as they are created.

To explore these 3D models for yourself, visit the Met’s online database.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has uploaded hi-def 3D scans of nearly 140 objects from its collection, ranging from Egyptian statues to Impressionist paintings.

Vincent van Gogh, “Wheat Field with Cypresses,” 1889

Vincent van Gogh, “Wheat Field with Cypresses,” 1889. (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux, “Ugolino and His Sons,” 1865–67

Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux, “Ugolino and His Sons,” 1865–67. (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

3D scan of “Ugolino and His Sons”

3D scan of the “Ugolino and His Sons” sculpture

Sarcophagus of Harkhebit, Late Period (Saite), 595–526 BC.

Sarcophagus of Harkhebit, Late Period (Saite), 595–526 BC. (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

3D scan of the Sarcophagus of Harkhebit

3D scan of the Sarcophagus of Harkhebit

Seated figure, Middle Niger artist, 13th century

Seated figure, Middle Niger artist, 13th century. (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

3D scan of the 13th century seated figure sculpture

3D scan of the 13th century seated figure sculpture

The objects below also boast 3D scans, offering an unprecedented glimpse into their sculptural forms, details, and more.

Bowl with Persian Inscription, dated 779 AH/1377 CE.

Bowl with Persian Inscription, dated 779 AH/1377 CE. (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Antonio Canova, “Perseus with the Head of Medusa,” 1804–06

Antonio Canova, “Perseus with the Head of Medusa,” 1804–06. (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Marble female figure, Cycladic, 4500–4000 BCE

Marble female figure, Cycladic, 4500–4000 BCE. (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Armor of Henry II, King of France, ca. 1555.

Armor of Henry II, King of France, ca. 1555. (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Base for a Water Pipe (Huqqa) with Poetry and Flowers, early 18th century, made in India, Deccan.

Base for a Water Pipe (Huqqa) with Poetry and Flowers, early 18th century, made in India, Deccan. (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Head of Gudea, Neo-Sumerian, ca. 2090 BCE.

Head of Gudea, Neo-Sumerian, ca. 2090 BCE. (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Terracotta lekythos (oil flask), attributed to the Amasis Painter, ca. 550–530 BCE

Terracotta lekythos (oil flask), attributed to the Amasis Painter, ca. 550–530 BCE (Public domain via the Metropolitan Museum of Art)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art: Website | Instagram

All images via the Met’s collection database.

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Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
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