Met Museum Now Lets You Explore 3D Scans of Over 100 Objects From Its Collection

As part of its Open Access initiative, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has published more than 100 high-definition 3D scans of art historical objects. These models have been carefully curated from the museum’s collection, which encompasses some 1.5 million works across media such as sculpture, painting, textiles, jewelry, calligraphy, and more.

The research-grade models boast “precise color accuracy and exceptionally high fidelity,” according to a statement, offering a dynamic glimpse into each object’s texture, composition, and hidden details that may otherwise go unnoticed. Now, visitors can explore terracotta oil flasks from ancient Greece, an iconic Claude Monet painting from 1891, proto-Cuneiform tablets, and sliding-door panels from Japan’s Edo period with exceptional clarity—and without the hassle of protective display cases. As with the rest of the Met’s expansive database, these entries are accompanied by descriptive texts that distill their relevance and history, alongside an assortment of lavish, 2D imagery.

For this project, the Met’s Imaging Department also collaborated with NHK (Japanese Broadcasting Cooperation), creating nine ambitious visualizations through portable laser scanning systems and camera-based photogrammetry techniques. Vincent van Gogh’s 1889 Wheat Field with Cypresses, for example, receives a decadent 3D treatment, capturing the artist’s thick brush strokes and vibrant color palette. Equally exquisite is the scan of King Henry II armor from 1555. This model showcases one of the most elaborate and complete French parade armors, unveiling its intricate patterns, golden sheen, and masterful craftsmanship. Other highlights include models of Antonio Canova’s Perseus with the Head of Medusa and Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux’s Ugolino and His Sons, both monumental sculptures from the 19th century. Following these initial scans, the Met and NHK are currently “exploring further educational programming and potential content using these cutting-edge, best-in class models,” per the museum.

If that’s not enough, the majority of these models are available for free download and use under the Met’s Open Access program and CC0 license. The museum will continue to upload 3D objects to its collection pages as they are created.

To explore these 3D models for yourself, visit the Met’s online database.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has uploaded hi-def 3D scans of nearly 140 objects from its collection, ranging from Egyptian statues to Impressionist paintings.

The objects below also boast 3D scans, offering an unprecedented glimpse into their sculptural forms, details, and more.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art: Website | Instagram

All images via the Met’s collection database.

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