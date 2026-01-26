Milano Cortina 2026 Unveils Twin Olympic Cauldrons Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina2026)

As the Olympic flame makes its way to Italy ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, it already has two places waiting for it. Italian designer Marco Balich recently revealed a pair of Olympic cauldrons that will hold the flame in both Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Designed by Balich in collaboration with Lida Castelli and Paolo Fantin, the twin cauldrons act as a shared symbol of connection between the two host locations of the games. The organizers reveal, “For the first time in history, the Cauldrons will be lit and extinguished in perfect synchrony, in two different cities, symbolizing a widespread edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games that brings territories and communities together.”

The cauldrons’ sculptural form draws inspiration from the sun, a timeless symbol of energy, renewal, and vitality. They also reference Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic “Knot” patterns, which express harmony between nature and human ingenuity, as well as the artist’s historic connection to Milan.

“The cauldron of Milano Cortina starts from the beautiful genius of Leonardo da Vinci,” explains Balich. “Leonardo da Vinci lived in Milan a long time and he developed many, many new things and one of them was his study of geometry.” However, the designer also drew from another, unexpected source. “I got inspired by this very simple game that you see in the toy store, which is this plastic ball that opens up and closes,” he says. “So we took that inspiration and we put it in motion and added some technology to it to celebrate his great genius.”

Made from lightweight aeronautical aluminium, the kinetic cauldrons are designed to move, slowly expanding and contracting to echo the natural rhythm of the sun. Each structure is made up of 1,440 individual components and 244 pivot points, allowing it to grow from 3.1 meters (about 10.2 feet) in diameter when closed to 4.5 meters (about 11.3 feet) when fully open. At the center, a glass-and-metal chamber holds the Olympic flame, turning it into the glowing heart of the sculpture for the entirety of the event.

In Milan, the cauldron will sit within the Arco della Pace, framed by the historic arch. Meanwhile, in Cortina d’Ampezzo, it will stand on a tripod in the town’s central Piazza Dibona. When they’re lit on February 6, the Olympic Flame Journey will have officially ended. By then, the flame will have spent 63 days traveling across Italy, passing through 60 cities and covering 12,000 kilometers across all 110 provinces of the country.

Find out more about the impressive kinetic cauldrons on the Olympics’ website.

Italian designer Marco Balich recently revealed a pair of Olympic cauldrons that will hold the flame in both Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina2026)

They’ll be lit and extinguished in perfect synchrony, connecting the two host locations of the games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina2026)

Balich Wonder Studio: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles :

Olympic Flame Begins Its Journey to the 2026 Winter Games in Milan & Cortina d’Ampezzo

Billowing Floating Park Is Planned for the Former Site of the Summer Olympics in Seoul

Olympics Then and Now: Watch How Different the Games Were a Century Ago