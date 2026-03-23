Artist Paints Found Rocks To Resemble Comfort Foods and Household Objects

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

Painting rocks is typically a fun activity introduced to kids at a young age, but New York–based artist Elizabeth Saloka has turned the nostalgic pastime into an equally entertaining art form as an adult. Using stones of all shapes and sizes, she meticulously paints them to resemble an array of snacks and common household objects, from peanut butter jars to old cellphones.

Saloka scours building sites, parking lots, and sidewalks, collecting pieces of rubble that she’ll later turn into art. She was drawn to the material after struggling to afford traditional art materials, and has now been painting rocks for around 10 years.

“Growing up I always enjoyed art. I was constantly drawing and painting and crafting. The act of creating was fun. But the high cost of art supplies was prohibitive,” says the artist. “I would often make art on materials that were delicate, such as doodles on paper. So I was always accidentally tearing or wrecking my work. When I stumbled into rocks as an art material, it felt like everything opened up. Rocks are everywhere at low or no cost, and they’re sturdy.”

Each stone is thoughtfully selected, with its natural shape and texture often guiding what it becomes. The resulting, highly detailed pieces mimic everyday treats and objects many of us know and love, but Saloka’s art is about more than just replicating iconic products. Her work explores the concept of consumption, and invites viewers to reflect on how food shapes our sense of comfort, identity, and routine. By immortalizing snacks in stone, she slows down the instant gratification they represent and creates lasting objects worthy of contemplation.

Saloka is currently exhibiting 70 of her “food rocks” at her first solo show, Snacks and the City, at Gotham Chelsea until May 3. Check out some of her rock art below and find more on Instagram.

New York–based artist Elizabeth Salokas turns found rocks into sculptures resembling an array of snacks and common household objects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

Her work explores the concept of consumption, and invites viewers to reflect on how food shapes our sense of comfort, identity, and routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

Salokas was drawn to the material after struggling to afford traditional art materials, and has now been painting rocks for around 10 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

Each stone is thoughtfully selected, with its natural shape and texture often guiding what it becomes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Saloka (@bettyrubblenyc)

Exhibition information :

Elizabeth Saloka

Snacks and the City

March 19, 2026–May 3, 2026

Gotham (Chelsea location)

146 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Elizabeth Saloka: Instagram

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