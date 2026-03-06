For the First Time, This Legendary Folk Artist’s Work Will Venture Outside of Japan

A century ago, Kawai Kanjirō and two of his close friends coined a term that would come to redefine Japanese art: mingei. The portmanteau combined the words minshū (“people”) and kōgei (“craft”), reflecting a populist, hand-crafted sensibility. As one of its founders, it should come as no surprise that Kanjirō critically influenced the movement, which inspired everything from utilitarian pottery to wood carving. There’s perhaps no better way, then, to celebrate mingei’s 100th anniversary than a retrospective of the artist’s work.

Opening on March 10, 2026, at the Japan Society in New York, Kawai Kanjirō: House to House traces Kanjirō’s indispensable contributions to mingei through his ceramics, wooden sculptures and masks, calligraphy, poetry, and design. Notably, the exhibition showcases works that have never been shown outside of Japan before, all pulled from the artist’s personal collection housed at the Kawai Kanjirō House in Kyoto. Facilitating this exchange was the institution’s curator, Sagi Tamae, who also happens to be Kanjirō’s granddaughter.

“The process of co-curating the exhibition with Tamae led to the idea of presenting highlights of Kanjirō personal collection through the lens of his house, studio, and kiln,” Michele Bambling, senior director of Japan Society Gallery and the exhibition’s co-curator, tells My Modern Met. “In the 60th year since Kanjirō’s passing, this is the first U.S. solo exhibition of his career and the only time that the Kanjirō House collection has traveled outside Japan.”

The significance of this moment is not lost, thanks in no small part to the exhibition’s ambitious scale. In fact, House to House boasts the largest display of Kanjirō’s wooden sculptures and masks to date, highlighting the artist’s refined color palettes, whimsical forms, and material curiosity. One sculpture from 1956, for instance, resembles a smiling mother cradling her child, while another from 1955 abstracts a pair of hands into an almost divine gesture. This diversity in expression betrays Kanjirō’s preference not just for craftsmanship but for experimentation.

“Kawai was a versatile potter and artist working with a variety of materials—clay, ink, wood and bronze—over a long career of three distinct phases,” Bambling and Tamae explain. “He mastered ceramic techniques by emulating ancient Chinese prototypes in his early period during the 1910s; next he turned to utilitarian ceramics in the spirit of mingei; then in the wake of World War II, he ventured into non-functional, individualistic ceramic and wood sculptures in a modernist mode.”

That evolution is elegantly portrayed in House to House, which further contextualizes Kanjirō’s work by juxtaposing it with that of his contemporaries. The exhibition features several works by his close friends and mingei colleagues, Shikō Munakata and Shōji Hamada, who also embraced the simplicity, functionality, and beauty of handmade objects. Also explored is Kanjirō’s collaborative publications with Munakata, grounded in the former’s calligraphic and poetic output, and the latter’s printmaking practice.

“While Kanjirō is well-known in Japan, we hope that this exhibition will introduce the depth and breadth of his work to American visitors,” Bambling and Tamae say. “He played a role in bringing recognition to the then-unsung folk arts of Japan. The distance of time reveals his lasting appeal to generations.”

Kawai Kanjirō: House to House will be on view at the Japan Society from March 10 to May 10, 2026.

Exhibition Information :

Kawai Kanjirō

House to House

March 10–May 10, 2026

Japan Society

333 East 47th Street New York, NY 10017

Japan Society: Website | Instagram

Quotes have been edited for clarity and length. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Japan Society.

