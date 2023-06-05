Home / Science

Scientists Capture World’s Very First X-Ray of a Single Atom

By Madeleine Muzdakis on June 5, 2023
Scientists Announce X-Ray of a Single Atom

Supramolecular assemblies of six rubidium and one iron atom. (Photo: Ajayi et al./Nature)

For the average person, X-ray specs might still be the stuff of superhero novels; but for scientists who regularly work with X-rays, the technology just took a huge leap forward. X-rays are electromagnetic radiation with higher energy “content” than our visible light. They pass through objects which, depending on the material, absorb different amounts of radiation. This produces data often presented as images, for example, of broken bones. Now, a team of scientists led by Professor Saw Wai Hla, from the University of Ohio and the Argonne National Laboratory, have managed to X-ray a single atom—an incredible technological leap with huge ramifications for materials science and perhaps even medicine.

The study, published in Nature, explains that researchers achieved this feat with a technology called synchrotron X-ray. This technique involves accelerating electrons to make an extremely high energy source. Before this most recent study, only an attogram (10,000 atoms or more) was possible to image given the difficulty of finding a receptor that could register smaller X-ray signals. The team solved this problem by creating a specialized probe which had to be placed extremely close to the atoms in question. This is known as synchrotron X-ray scanning tunneling microscopy or SX-STM. By measuring the electrons excited by the X-rays, the probe could identify which atom it was.

The team tested this by placing an iron atom and an atom of terbium into supramolecular assemblies including other atoms and tiny “building blocks.” In addition to X-raying the single atom effectively, they learned about its chemical properties in new ways. “We have detected the chemical states of individual atoms as well,” Professor Hla explains. “By comparing the chemical states of an iron atom and a terbium atom inside respective molecular hosts, we find that the terbium atom, a rare-earth metal, is rather isolated and does not change its chemical state while the iron atom strongly interacts with its surrounding.”

“The technique used, and concept proven in this study, broke new ground in X-ray science and nanoscale studies,” says Tolulope Michael Ajayi, first author of the paper whose Ph.D. thesis work advanced this discovery. “More so, using X-rays to detect and characterize individual atoms could revolutionize research and give birth to new technologies in areas such as quantum information and the detection of trace elements in environmental and medical research, to name a few. This achievement also opens the road for advanced materials science instrumentation.”

Now, the team can turn their atomically focused eyes towards other elements, learning so much more about the tiny building blocks of our world.

Scientists have used cutting-edge technology to capture an X-ray of a single atom for the first time ever.

Scientists Announce X-Ray of a Single Atom

Rubidium atoms are blue and the iron atom is red. (Photo: Ajayi et al./Nature)

The team created new technology to allow the X-ray of something so small, and were able to identify the elements at hand.

Scientists Announce X-Ray of a Single Atom

On the left is a terbium supramolecular assembly (terbium is cyan, bromine is blue, oxygen is red). On the right is an SX-STM image of the terbium supramolecular assemblies. (Photo: Ajayi et al./Nature)

h/t: [IFL Science, Science Alert]

Related Articles:

Researchers Develop mRNA Treatment That Could Combat a Peanut Allergy

Israeli Hospital Develops Blood Cancer Treatment With a 90% Success Rate

Can You Smell When Rain Is Coming? Science Says Some People Can and Some Can’t

Scientists Use Brain Implants to Help Patients Regain Their Independence

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

DNA Analysis Reveals Interesting Information About the Origins of Native Americans
Can You Smell When Rain Is Coming? Science Says Some People Can and Some Can’t
Here’s Why People Are Adding Salt to Their Coffee Instead of Sugar
Parrots Taught to Video Call Each Other Show Increased Happiness According to New Study
Scientists Discover Fungi That Can Eat Plastic in Just 140 Days
9-Year-Old Discovers 200-Million-Year-Old Ammonite Fossil in Beach Cliff

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch a Trumpeter Play Fire in a Classic Physics Experiments That Lets Us “See Sound”
Entrancing CGI Animation Visualizes the “Lipid Theory” of How Life Began
Study Suggests That Plants Cry When They’re Stressed
Video Shows the Moment Before Lightning Strikes and How Lightning Rods Work to Protect Us
World’s Deepest Fish Caught on Camera for the First Time at 27,000 Feet Deep
World’s Oldest Preserved Brain Found in a 319 Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.