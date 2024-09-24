Glowing Frog on a Bioluminescent Mushroom Wins Science Photography Contest

Every year, Tasmania's Beaker Street Festival promotes science to the public through a series of events that also include a photography contest. The Beaker Street Science Photography Prize is a fascinating look at the world of science in Tasmania and the Southern Oceans. From scientists rehabilitating kelp forests to detailed looks at the flora and fauna found in the woods, the winners and finalists are a sight to behold.

Toby Schrapel was the People's Choice Winner for his photo of a biofluorescent frog sitting on a bioluminescent mushroom. The glowing green mushroom pairs nicely with the frog's glowing blue eyes, and the image highlights an aspect of nature many people are unaware of.

The judges awarded Andrea Williamson their prize, naming her the Judge's Choice for her image of red handfish (Thymichthys politus) embryos. This critically endangered fish, endemic to Australia, has faced challenges due to fragmented populations and an increased purple urchin population, which eats the seaweed these fish use to live and breed.

Williamson's winning photo celebrates conservation efforts by the Red Handfish Conservation Team at Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies. In 2021 and 2023, they successfully bred red handfish in captivity, giving new hope for the species' rebound.

All of the photos were judged on the quality of the image, as well as the scientific statement that accompanied each entry. Alongside the two winners, 10 other finalist images were singled out and placed on display at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery during the weeklong event.

Scroll down to see more scientific photography from the contest, and prepare to be inspired.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Beaker Street Science Photography Festival.

The competition is part of Tasmania's Beaker Street Festival, which promotes science in Tasmania and the Southern Oceans.

Beaker Street Festival: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Beaker Street Festival.