Home / Animals

Study Reveals How “Scuba Diving” Lizards Create an Air Bubble for Underwater Survival

By Emma Taggart on September 24, 2024

Water Anole aka the Scuba Diving Lizard

Nature is always evolving in fascinating ways, and one lizard from the tropical rainforests of southwestern Costa Rica and Panama is a perfect example of that. Anolis aquaticus, better known as the water anole, is a semi-aquatic lizard with a remarkable survival trick. Often called “scuba-diving lizards,” they’ve developed the ability to create an air bubble over their heads, allowing them to breathe while underwater.

These small lizards—with a length of about 6 to 8 inchesare a favorite snack for many predators, including birds and snakes. When threatened, they often dive underwater and form a bubble over their nostrils using their skin, allowing them to draw in oxygen while submerged.

Lindsey Swierk, an assistant research professor of biological sciences at Binghamton University, wanted to learn if this bubble really helped water anoles stay underwater for longer, compared to lizards without a bubble.

She carried out an experiment where she applied a substance to the lizards’ skin to stop them from forming bubbles. “Lizard skin is hydrophobic,” Swierk explains. “Typically, that allows air to stick very tightly to the skin and permits this bubble to form. But when you cover the skin with an emollient, air no longer sticks to the skin surface, so the bubbles can’t form.”

The research revealed that lizards in the control group, which weren’t exposed to the emollient, were able to remain underwater 32% longer than those without an air bubble. “This is really significant because this is the first experiment that truly shows adaptive significance of bubbles,” says Swierk. “Rebreathing bubbles allow lizards to stay underwater longer. Before, we suspected it—we saw a pattern—but we didn’t actually test if it served a functional role.”

Thanks to their life-saving bubble, water anoles can stay underwater for 20 minutes or longer, allowing them to escape predators and stay safely camouflaged until the danger passes.

Swierk’s fascinating findings have led other researchers to look into the water anole and its clever survival mechanism. Some hypothesize that the bubble is actually a gill, and others are wondering if this bubble-breathing adaptation is also common among other lizard species. Either way, studying lizards more closely could help us learn how this amazing survival strategy developed and maybe even reveal other adaptations.

Check out Swierk’s research here.

The water anole, often called the “scuba-diving lizard,” forms an air bubble over its nostrils, allowing it to breathe underwater and escape predators.

h/t: [earth.com]

Related Articles:

New Study Reveals Komodo Dragons Have Iron-Capped Teeth

Adorable Lizard Uses Blossoming Rose as a Comfy Bed

The Most Laid Back Dragon Lizard Strums a Song on His Leaf Guitar

22 Animals Who Have Perfected the Art of Camouflage

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Glowing Frog on a Bioluminescent Mushroom Wins Science Photography Contest
Two-Legged Bear Is Spotted Walking Around the Woods on Its Hind Legs
Here’s Why Moo Deng the Pygmy Hippo Is Everyone’s Favorite Animal Right Now
Man Drops GoPro Overboard on Cruise Ship, Captures Incredible Undersea Footage
Friendly Fox Regularly Visits London Woman for Playtime, Snacks, and Cuddles
Complex Life May Have Begun 1.5 Billion Years Earlier Than Believed

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kangaroo Is Caught on Video Doing an Epic “Double Jump“ Over a Fence
Vermont Man Stumbles Upon Elusive Canada Lynx in State’s First Sighting Since 2018
Turkish Beekeeper Turns Honey-Stealing Bears Into Taste Testers
Researchers Discover Horses Are Much More Intelligent and Strategic Than We Previously Thought
Researchers Estimate Humans Have Driven Over 100,000 Species to Extinction
You Should Never Run From a Charging Bear But Here’s What You Should Do Instead

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.