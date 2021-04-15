For lovers of photojournalism, the wait is over. The annual World Press Photo Contest has just released the winners of the 2021 competition. As the world's foremost awards for international photojournalism, the contest attracts the highest quality of work. Danish photojournalist Mads Nissen saw his work awarded the top prize, as his moving photo of a COVID-19-friendly embrace in Brazil won World Press Photo of the Year. Italian photographer Antonio Faccilongo won World Photo Story of the Year for his work around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the toll that it takes on the lives of ordinary people.

Nissen's photograph shows an 85-year-old woman in Brazil using what is known as a “Hug Curtain” to be allowed physical contact with a caregiver from her nursing time. “This iconic image of COVID-19 memorializes the most extraordinary moment of our lives, everywhere,” shared Kevin WY Lee, photographer, creative director, and 2021 Photo Contest jury member. “I read vulnerability, loved ones, loss, and separation, demise, but, importantly, also survival—all rolled into one graphic image. If you look at the image long enough, you’ll see wings: a symbol of flight and hope.”

Across a wide variety of categories, from spot news to sports to nature, photographers were awarded for either a single shot or a photo story. The winning images weave a story of life over the last year, with omnipresent face masks making an appearance in many images. The Beirut port explosion and Brazil wildfires are just some of the big news stories that had winning visuals. But beyond these stories, photojournalists covered others that deserve a wider audience. The fight for transgender rights in Russia, the food crisis in Yemen, and the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia are some of the topics that were deservedly highlighted.

In a field unfortunately dominated by men, two female photojournalists were awarded top prizes for their work. Ami Vitale took home first place in the nature category for her single image of an endangered giraffe being transported to safety. These Rothschild’s giraffes in western Kenya needed to be moved due to flooding that effectively kept them on an island. American photojournalist Evelyn Hockstein won the spot news prize for her single image of a man and woman engaged in conflict over the removal of the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C.

With so many visuals available to the public at all times, the World Press Photo Contest is a way to remind us of just how important professional photojournalists are—not only for the quality of their photography but also for their bravery in going to great lengths to share news with the world.

Scroll down for more category winners of the 2021 World Press Photo Contest.

World Press Photo: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by World Press Photo Foundation.