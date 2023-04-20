Eye-Opening Images of War and the Climate Crisis Top the 2023 World Press Photo Awards

The World Press Photo Awards, the world's premier contest honoring photojournalism, has announced its winners. Ukrainian war photographer Evgeniy Maloletka‘s striking image of an injured pregnant woman in Mariupol was named 2023 World Press Photo of Year, beating the work of thousands of photographers. Maloletka has been covering the war in his home country since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea. He arrived in Mariupol just hours before Russia began bombarding the city, and spent 20 days living with paramedics in the basement of a hospital.

His image of this woman, who later died of her injuries, was rewarded by the expert jury for capturing “the absurdity and horror of war.” It's the jury's hope that by honoring this photograph and giving it wider visibility that more people will acknowledge the unspeakable realities of this conflict.

Acclaimed photojournalist Mads Nissen won World Press Photo Story of the Year for his unflinching look at what happens in the aftermath of war. Following the 2021 withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban returned to power. Nissen's work shows what it is like for people living in the country under this regime. From teenagers forced to sell organs to women and children camping outside a bakery in hopes of receiving a meal, the photographs are a reminder that a “victory” in war does not always bring the change one hopes for and a reminder that when the international spotlight fades, real people are still trying to survive.

“My hope with this work is more than anything to create not just awareness, but engagement with the millions of Afghans who are desperately in need of food and humanitarian aid right now,” shares the photographer.

Moving out of the war zone, another major topic for the winners of the 2023 World Press Photo Awards is climate change. The global winners of the Long-Term Project Award, Anush Babajanyan, and the Open Format Award, Mohamed Mahdy, both tackle the issue in their own way. Babajanyan sheds light on water shortages in Central Asia, while Mahdy's web-based project looks at the effects of rising tides in an Egyptian fishing village. While these stories take place far from each other, it's interesting to see the common threads that climate change is having on our planet.

In addition to the global winners, the 2023 World Photo Awards also revealed the regional winners in all categories. We've curated a selection of the winning images and stories in order to give a comprehensive look at photojournalism around the world.

“Millions of people around the world will look at these photos and see death, despair, loss, and crisis,” shares Joumana El Zein Khoury, executive director of the World Press Photo Foundation. “My wish is that they also see what I see. The hope that through documentation there is a chance of justice and a better future, through remembering we honor what is lost, and through the courage and dedication of these photographers we are inspired.

“By highlighting these global winners, we hope to help people understand the world we all share a little bit more. I find myself thinking about how the people in these photos are not so much different from myself, bringing me to care more about what is happening to them. That is the indispensable benefit of photojournalism and documentary photography that I hope everyone who views these stories will also appreciate.”

