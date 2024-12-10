Iceland is known as the “land of fire and ice,” and perhaps no one knows why better than press photographer Vilhelm Gunnarsson. Gunnarsson, who works for the Icelandic newspaper Visir, has covered every volcanic eruption that has hit the island since 2000. Most recently, this meant racing over to document a nearly two-mile lava fissure that opened up in the Sundhnúka crater.

Gunnarsson's press access allows him to get close to the action, and his images bring us through the heart-stopping moments when the lava engulfs a parking lot belonging to the Blue Lagoon. As one of Iceland's premier tourist attractions, these geothermal spas closed to the public in late November when Sundhnúka began erupting. Gunnarsson's images capture the destructive nature of the molten lava as it crosses over roads and swallows a building in the parking lot.

While the idea of photographing such a scene may be frightening for some, the photographer is used to the conditions and understands how to put himself in the safest position.

“I always try to get as close as I can; it is always different and depends on how fast the lava is flowing. Is gas in the area? Some of them are not taken with a telephoto lens.” he shares with My Modern Met. “But you have to be a little bit further away from the eruptions itself. It also depends on the type of eruptions. For example, these ones are just lava, not ash coming up. The drone has also changed how eruptions are photographed because you don’t have to be as close, and you can go above the heat mist from the hot lava.”

Iceland has seen an uptick in volcanic activity over the past few years, most notably with the epic six-month eruption of Fagradalsfjall in 2021. These have tested the country's security measures, particularly around power plants. Gunnarsson's photos clearly show lava moving toward the Svartsengi power plant, which provides electricity and hot water to over 21,000 households.

After an earlier eruption cut off the main road leading to the geothermal plant and caused damage to hot water pipes, Icelandic Parliament approved the construction of earth barriers around it, as well as the Blue Lagoon. Cool water has also been implemented to combat the lava. But as Gunnarsson's photos show, these measures are already being put to the test.

Scroll down for even more incredible images from late November's eruption, and be sure to follow Vilhelm Gunnarsson on Instagram to see more volcanic activity as it occurs.

Press photographer Vilhelm Gunnarsson has been documenting Iceland's volcanic activity for nearly 25 years.

His images from November's Sundhnúka crater eruptions are breathtaking.

A nearly 2-mile fissure opened up, allowing lava to flow freely.

It even threatened the famous Blue Lagoon and a nearby geothermal power station.

In fact, a parking lot at the Blue Lagoon is no match for the molten lava.

While the images may look frightening, Gunnarsson reminds us that overall, Iceland is quite safe.

Vilhelm Gunnarsson: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vilhelm Gunnarsson. Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.