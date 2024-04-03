Powerful Regional Winners From the 2024 World Press Photo Contest

The World Press Photo Contest has announced the 2024 regional winners in a showcase of global photojournalism. In spotlighting these photographers, they invite the public to step outside of the news cycle and examine prominent and overlooked stories from around the world.

The awarded photographs were selected from 61,062 entries by 3,851 photographers from 130 countries. They were judged first by six regional juries, and then a global jury chose the winners. In a few weeks, four global winners—selected from the regional winners—will be announced.

Several prominent themes stand out among the winners, who were rewarded for single images, long-term projects, and photographic stories. The Israel-Hamas War was so present in the entries that the jury decided to designate two special awards to photographers covering the tragedy. Mustafa Hassouna and Leon Neal were singled out for their images detailing the aftermath of air strikes and attacks. Asia singles winner Mohammed Salem's image of a woman cradling her niece's body after a missile struck their home puts a human face on the events.

“Each year, jurors from all over the globe review tens of thousands of photos to find a selection that is visually stunning, tells stories that matter, and represents our shared world,” shared executive director of World Press Photo Joumana El Zein Khoury. “This year’s selection includes stories of desperation, hunger, war, and loss—but also of perseverance, courage, love, family, dreams, and more butterflies than anyone has a right to expect.”

Stories of family, the environment, and the struggle for personal rights are woven throughout the winners. Looking at this global selection, it's clear that many of us struggle with the same issues. In this way, the regional winners are an incredible showcase to bring us together.

Scroll down to see more photographic excellence from around the world.

