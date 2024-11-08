Bolivia’s Intrepid “Climbing Cholitas” Ascend Glaciers and Rocky Mountains

Bolivia is known for its charming folklore and its mountainous landscapes. While eye-catching on their own, photographer Todd Antony managed to marry both elements, enhancing the beauty of one another, in a charming photography series. Climbing Cholitas sees a group of Cholitas, dressed in their traditional colorful garments, determinedly taking on glaciers and rocky hills.

Climbing Cholitas is part of Antony's endeavor to chronicle the many facets of the Cholitas. Bringing their ancestral knowledge and aesthetic to the forefront, the women in this subculture have joined industries such as law, medicine, and even wrestling. The photographer's fascination with Cholitas can be traced to a small, low-res picture of a group of these women climbing Mt. Aconcagua, which he first witnessed while researching a different project.

“While some of my projects can take months and months to decide on and plan, this one jumped out at me straight away,” Antony tells My Modern Met. “The incongruity of their colorful dresses against the mountain landscape and their inspirational story leapt out at me and I was in touch with a fixer in Bolivia that afternoon to try and get things underway. It was during the planning process that I also became aware of the Flying Cholita wrestlers as well, so decided to shoot both.”

Shooting this series had its own set of challenges. “You can plan things to a small degree,” the photographer explains, “but once you are up there, there’s a lot to contend with—weather and altitude being two of the main factors. You have to move quite slowly at that altitude, and even doing basic things leaves you out of breath. And we spent a good amount of time with pounding headaches. And then it’s being aware and open to your surroundings to find locations and moments that will help you best tell the story.”

For Antony, the trip not only resulted in memorable images, but also allowed him to spend time with and learn from the Cholitas. He particularly remembers sharing a communal meal at the foot of Zongo glacier.

“We didn’t all speak the same language as each other, but in a way that shared experience provides a large part of the conversation,” Todd recalls. “And on the first morning at sunrise, with Huayana Potosi in the near distance, we undertook a Challa ceremony (offering) to the Pachamama (goddess who presides one rate mountains) to grant us safe passage on the climb that day. The last part of the ceremony involves taking a generous sip of local alcohol which is so strong it just about blows your head off. The Cholitas all had a good chuckle at us as we took a swig. They really were an amazing group of women, and the days we spent with them I’ll remember forever.”

Antony says that he is still in touch with the Climbing Cholitas and has sent them the images from the project. “They are really happy with what we created together. And it’s been a fantastic source of exposure for them as they run their own mountain guiding business for tourists. So the global exposure has helped a lot in that regard.”

Ultimately, Antony hopes to shine a light on this particular group, saying, “I want people to see the strength and pride of these incredible women and their achievements. Breaking the mold of what roles women are expected to do in their country. I see their literal rise up the mountain as a metaphor for their rise up from many years of racial discrimination.”

People like the Cholitas are what makes each shoot special, memorable, and keeps Antony excited by his work. They inspire him to find his next remarkable subject. “Having the privileged opportunity to spend time with them and get a small glimpse into their unique lives is something absolutely immeasurable,” he admits, “and photography provides me the key to be able to open those doors.”

