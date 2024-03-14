Home / Archeology

Amateur Paleontologist Discovers 70-Million-Year-Old Fossil While Walking His Dog

By Jessica Stewart on March 14, 2024
Artist rendering of a titanosaur

Photo: Pixelchaos/Depositphotos

Amateur paleontologist Damien Boschetto could never have suspected the surprise that awaited him when he ventured out on a walk with his dog Muffin two years ago. They'd set off to examine a recently crumbled cliff, and, to Boschetto's surprise, when they arrived, he saw a bone sticking out of the ground. But this wasn't any ordinary bone—it was a dinosaur bone.

Boschetto, who lives in the French commune of Cruzy, wasn't too surprised though, as he shared in a recent interview. “It happened one morning like any other, during an ordinary walk,” he said. “The territory around Cruzy is rich in fossils of dinosaurs and other species living at the same time.”

The bone that Boschetto stumbled upon belonged to a 70-million-year-old titanosaur. These long-necked herbivores lived in the Late Jurassic Epoch and were some of the largest terrestrial animals. There are 40 different known species of titanosaurs, and the bone Boschetto found led to further excavations that revealed a 70% complete skeleton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damien Boschetto (@damienboschetto)

This is remarkable because while many titanosaur bones are unearthed in Europe, it's rare to find them anatomically connected. Finding the nearly 10-meter-long (32.8-foot-long) fossil in this condition means that it was likely buried before the dinosaur's body began to decompose.

Boschetto, who belongs to the Cruzy Museum's Archaeological and Paleontological Cultural Association, assisted in the excavation. Over the course of two years, they worked tirelessly at the site, which turned out to be a bone bed. This means that it not only contained the titanosaur fossils but also included fossils of another herbivore—the Rhabdodon—as well as crocodiles and carnivores like Theropods.

Now that the titanosaur skeleton has been safely transferred to the Cruzy Museum's laboratory, the association is able to reveal the discovery without compromising the safety of the site.

Boschetto is proud of his discovery and hopes that it will bring even more eyes to the museum and what the area has to offer. “It is a flagship piece,” he shares, “for the general public to be able to admire a dinosaur in anatomical connection like that.”

In 2022, while out walking his dog, French amateur paleontologist Damien Boschetto discovered a 70-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damien Boschetto (@damienboschetto)

The 32-foot-long skeleton belongs to a titanosaur, which was one of the largest land animals of the Late Jurassic Epoch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damien Boschetto (@damienboschetto)


h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

Man Finds 82-Foot-Long Dinosaur Fossil in His Backyard

Miners in Canada Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil

72-Million-Year-Old Fossil of Ancient “Sea Dragon” Discovered in Japan

Dinosaur Fossil of a Titanosaur Discovered in Argentina May Belong to the Largest Land Animal Ever

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Crustacean Fossil of Previously Unknown Species of Giant Crab Found in New Zealand
Biologist Wins This Year’s ‘Dance Your PhD’ Contest With a Catchy Song About Kangaroo Behavior
Newly Discovered Bird Species Named After David Attenborough Sheds Light on Avian Evolution
Recent Study Finds That Bottlenose Dolphins Have a Seventh Sense
Green ‘Devil Comet’ Could Be Visible During April 8 North American Solar Eclipse
Enormous 26-Foot Atlas Rises Up in Sicily After 20 Years of Reconstruction

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Researchers Discover Bronze Age Treasure Made of Meteorite
Isolated Antarctic Scientists Are Beginning To Develop Their Own Unique Accent
Patient Stays Awake and Plays Guitar During Surgery While Doctors Remove a Tumor From His Brain
Ancient Roman Scroll Burned by Mount Vesuvius Eruption Is Now Readable Thanks To AI
World’s Oldest Known Tartan Fabric Is Discovered in Scottish Bog
12-Year-Old Proves That Archimedes’ 3rd-Century Death Ray Is Plausible

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.