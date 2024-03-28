Home / Animals / Birds

Adorable 84-Year-Old Blind Parrot Finally Finds His Forever Home in the Netherlands

By Sarah Currier on March 28, 2024

Most parrots can survive anywhere from 40 to 60 years in captivity, making them near-lifelong companions. However, some species can live even longer than that. Koko, a bright Amazon Parrot with an even brighter personality, is one of these birds. He was born in 1940 and bounced around between several owners before finally finding his forever home with Ashvin Ghisyawan and Linda Lin, a couple better known as Ash and Lin who lives in the Netherlands.

According to Ash, Koko's first owners got him when he was still a baby, and he spent the first 30 years of his life in their flower shop. Shortly after, he went to the daughter of the first pair of owners, before eventually being inherited by the ex-husband of one of the original owners. Sadly, Ash believes that this man likely hurt Koko. After the parrot was rescued from the possibly abusive owner and brought to an animal sanctuary, Koko was given to one of Ash's friends for a few years. Finally, he was given to Ash and Linda, who have been his proud owners ever since.

Koko is blind, but he doesn't let this stop him from living life to the fullest. A glance at Ash and Linda's Instagram confirms that the parrot is full of joy, along with the couple's other exotic birds. He can normally be found flapping his wings excitedly and squawking in shared videos. It also seems like he's a particularly big fan of neck scratches. And even though he is technically a senior citizen, Koko still plays with other parrots like he's barely a day past 20.

To keep up with Koko, as well as Ash and Linda, be sure to follow the couple's parrot photography on Instagram.

Meet Koko, an 84-year-old Amazon Parrot who was recently adopted by a Ash and Lin, a couple from the Netherlands.

It is a fitting forever home for Koko, who has gone through several owners during his long life, including one who was probably abusive.

Koko is blind, but he lives life to the fullest, and every photo and video the couple posts of him is filled with joy.

 

