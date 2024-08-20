Home / Animals / Birds

African Grey Parrot as Smart as a Human Toddler Breaks Guinness World Record

By Regina Sienra on August 20, 2024

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Parrots can be very talkative and intelligent birds, but nothing compares to the talents of a bird named Apollo. The 4-year-old African grey parrot broke the Guinness World Record for the most items identified by a parrot in three minutes after successfully identifying 12 items on December 18, 2023. Now, he's the star of the Guinness World Records 2025 book.

Apollo lives in Saint Petersburg, Florida, with his human parents, 25-year-old content creators Dalton and Victoria “Tori” Mason. The couple adopted Apollo in 2020 after spotting him at their local pet store. “He immediately got our attention, and we knew upon meeting him that we’d be taking him home,” they told Guinness World Records.

Among the 12 objects Apollo identified were “bug,” “book,” and “socks,” which he spots by getting a close look and taking a bite to check the texture. The achievement reinforcers his parents' goal “to spread awareness of the natural intelligence found in animals.” That's why he is currently receiving what the Masons describe as a “preschool-level homeschooling education.”

The couple has trained Apollo using Dr. Irene Pepperberg's Model/Rival method, which has helped Apollo master his skills and acquire a large vocabulary. The intelligent parrot is always excited to get a pistachio as a reward for learning something new.

Apollo is said to have the intelligence of a human toddler, and is able to recognize color, words, and objects. His verbal skills are developed enough to allow him to count, as well as ask and answer elaborate questions—a resource that comes in handy, as the curious bird likes to learn about the world around him.

When he's not training, he can be seen playing with his bird sisters, two white-bellied caiques named Soleil and Ophelia. He also loves playing with his toys, particularly a Super Mario figurine of the villain Wario, who he now identifies by name. On top of being incredibly clever, Apollo has amassed a large following on social media thanks to his charming personality.

Today, Apollo continues perfecting his skills and discovering more and more things. “He loves learning new things and applying his knowledge outside of his training environment,” his humans say. With a little work, they'll see their dream come true—for Apollo to be “the smartest parrot ever.”

This is Apollo, a 4-year-old African grey parrot who just broke a Guinness World Record.

He earned the distinction for most items identified by a parrot in three minutes after successfully identifying 12 items on December 18, 2023.

Now, he has been named of star of the Guinness World Records 2025 book.

Today, Apollo continues perfecting his skills and discovering more and more things. “He loves learning new things and applying his knowledge outside of his training environment,” his human parents said.

Apollo G. Bird: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube
h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Adorable 84-Year-Old Blind Parrot Finally Finds His Forever Home in the Netherlands

Parrots Taught to Video Call Each Other Show Increased Happiness According to New Study

Australian Parrot Lands on Redditor’s Bird Book at Exact Moment It’s Open to Its Page

Sprawling Rainforest With Giant Parrots Line a Fantastic Façade in London

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Same-Sex Couple of Flamingos Successfully Hatch Chick at UK Zoo
Rescued Baby Bird Is Wrapped in a Tortilla To Keep It Warm and Safe Until Wildlife Experts Arrive
Largest Eagles in the World Are So Big That Their Talons Are Bigger Than Bear Claws
Creative Hummingbird Feeding Mask Allows You To Observe Birds From Up-Close
During World War II, Parachuting Pigeons Carried Messages to French Resistance
2024 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrates the Beauty of North American Birds

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Meet the Rüppell’s Vulture, the Extraordinary Bird That Can Fly as High as an Airplane
Scientists Discover That Crows Can Actually Count Out Loud
Kindhearted Man Leaves His Cat’s Fur Outside for Birds To Make Their Nests
Incredible 4K Footage of Sweeping Starling Murmuration Over the Yorkshire Wetlands
Watch Penguin Chicks Jump off 50-Foot Ice Cliff To Go for Their First Swim in Unprecedented Footage
Adorable 84-Year-Old Blind Parrot Finally Finds His Forever Home in the Netherlands

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.