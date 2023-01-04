Home / Animals / Birds

Australian Parrot Lands on Redditor’s Bird Book at Exact Moment It’s Open to Its Page

By Sara Barnes on January 4, 2023

Some photos are only the result of being in the right place at the right time. A Redditor named 4thedoor recently experienced this in an act of pure kismet. As they were trying to identify an Australian king parrot from an illustrated bird book, the exact creature happened to land on its own page. The friendly bird stayed long enough for 4thedoor to snap several photos detailing its beautiful plumage.

The whole thing took place in Mount Buller, Victoria, Australia, as the Redditor looked at Field Guide to the Birds of Australia (8th edition) by Simpson and Day. It’s as if the creature knew they were looking for it, so it flew much closer to help. In one of the images, it even peers over the pages as if to say, “Hey! There I am!”

The photos prove that there are moments you can’t plan for, and when they happen, the world feels magical. Scroll down to see more of the vibrant bird with a curious spirit.

As user 4thedoor was trying to identify an Australian king parrot from an illustrated bird book, the exact creature happened to land on its own page.

h/t: [Reddit]

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Related Articles:

Watch a Cockatiel Play Peekaboo With a Nest of Baby Birds

Photographer Captures Birds Eating Out of the Palm of Her Hand in Slow-Motion

UCLA Researcher Known as “Hummingbird Whisperer” Bonds with 200 Birds Outside Her Window

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Aerial Photos Highlight Beauty of Great Flamingo Migration
Awards Highlight Incredible Beauty and Variety of Australia’s Birds
Photographer Celebrates Rainbow Hummingbird Wings in Beautiful Bird Book [Interview]
Young Bar-Tailed Godwit Sets World Record for Longest Continuous Flight
Soaring Winners of the 2022 Bird Photographer of the Year Competition
One of the World’s Rarest “Lost Bird” Species Photographed in Colombia

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Penguin Hops on a Boat Full of Photographers To Escape the Wrath of a Seal
Meet the Shoebill Stork, an Enormous Bird That Looks Like a Muppet
Photographer Creates Mesmerizing Flight Trails of Winged Creatures as a Meditation on Time
Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming
Wildlife Photographer Releases Wide-Eyed Baby Burrowing Owls Into Safe New Homes
Male Emu Unexpectedly Incubates Eggs From Different Birds and Hatches Six Chicks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.