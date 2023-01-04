Australian Parrot Lands on Redditor’s Bird Book at Exact Moment It’s Open to Its Page

Some photos are only the result of being in the right place at the right time. A Redditor named 4thedoor recently experienced this in an act of pure kismet. As they were trying to identify an Australian king parrot from an illustrated bird book, the exact creature happened to land on its own page. The friendly bird stayed long enough for 4thedoor to snap several photos detailing its beautiful plumage.

The whole thing took place in Mount Buller, Victoria, Australia, as the Redditor looked at Field Guide to the Birds of Australia (8th edition) by Simpson and Day. It’s as if the creature knew they were looking for it, so it flew much closer to help. In one of the images, it even peers over the pages as if to say, “Hey! There I am!”

The photos prove that there are moments you can’t plan for, and when they happen, the world feels magical. Scroll down to see more of the vibrant bird with a curious spirit.

As user 4thedoor was trying to identify an Australian king parrot from an illustrated bird book, the exact creature happened to land on its own page.

h/t: [Reddit]

