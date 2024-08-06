Rescued Baby Bird Is Wrapped in a Tortilla To Keep It Warm and Safe Until Wildlife Experts Arrive

In many instances, saving a defenseless animal requires quick thinking. Besides picking them up and bringing them inside, it's usually essential to keep them warm and cozy to ensure not only their comfort, but also their survival. That's why a woman in Texas is being commended for her clever idea. After her family found a baby bird lying cold in their yard, she heated a tortilla and used it like a warm blanket for the chick.

The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (WWWRC), based in Amarillo, Texas, shared the adorable story on Facebook. “We were contacted about a possible orphaned Barn Owl,” they wrote. A team member named Christy took the phone call and asked the family if they had placed the bird in a box, to which they replied that they had wrapped it in a warm tortilla. “There was a significant silence on Christy’s side. Following this and a little concerned, she quickly ended the call and arranged for a transporter.”

Despite her initial worries, the WWWRC worker was greeted by a caring family. The bird wasn't an owl as originally thought, but a baby Mississippi Kite, a small bird of prey. The Facebook post goes on to explain more about the situation: “While barbecuing and swimming, the family noticed the baby bird on the ground without any parents nearby. Concerned about the baby feeling cold, the mother asked for a tortilla to be warmed up on the grill to provide heat for it. Undoubtedly, it was an inventive method to keep the baby warm, and surprisingly, it was effective.”

The WWWRC later shared a video update, showing the bird cuddled up in their shelter. Inspired by the unusual story of her rescue, the bird was named Taquito. The baby bird is now well, and will be under the team's care for two months. In quite a literal a way, the tiny creature got her own fashionable tortilla blanket. As the WWWRC says, “Wildlife Rescue is always filled with lively and unexpected moments.” It certainly is.

h/t: [Good News Network]

