Creative Hummingbird Feeding Mask Allows You To Observe Birds From Up-Close

By Regina Sienra on July 15, 2024
Hummviewer hummingbird feeding mask

Photo: HummViewer

Getting a glimpse at hummingbirds can be hard. That's why seeing them in person is even considered a sign of good luck. But what if you could improve your chances of seeing these creatures up-close from the comfort of your home? One company created a simple solution called HummViewer, a quirky gadget that'll get you acquainted with all the hummingbirds in the area.

The HummViewer is described as a hummingbird feeding mask. It offers “an observational sensory experience to feed and view hummingbirds up close,” per the company's website. While at first sight it looks like PPE from the days of COVID lockdowns, the true magic lies on its many knobs and accessories. At the front, there are three bloom-shaped feeders with clear tubes that are meant to be filled with nectar to attract the hummingbirds. If you've ever wondered what flowers see when they are pollinated, this is as close as it gets.

HummViewer was created by John and Joan Creed, who were inspired by the many hummingbirds that visited the feeders they set at their home in Colorado. “I worked for weeks planning, measuring, drilling, painting and resizing, and after completing my first hummingbird feeder mask, took it to the cabin and it worked!” Creed recalls about building the first mask.

“Eventually, one hummingbird stopped long enough to stick her beak in to take a long drink. I could see her forked tongue inside the feeder tube drinking the nectar and could feel the wind created from her wings as the bird made eye contact with me. It was incredible to see this all take place right before my eyes.” After creating the first prototype in 2017, the company began to get noticed for the creativity of their idea.

Those who have dared to put on a HummViewer have shared their experiences in charming videos. A clip captured by TikTok user @hollylynn121618 shows her 4-year-old wearing the mask and a matching red blanket. The child is seen sitting very still to trick the hummingbirds into thinking they are visiting a real flower. But the fun is not limited to the little ones; Creed himself has demonstrated how to use the mask, which birds seem happy to feed from as the man cheerfully observes them.

“It's our sincere wish to help more people discover the magic of bird watching and experience the happiness these magnificent creatures create in our lives,” write their creators. Once you've set it up, you'll just need a little luck and to sit real still to not spook these lightning-fast birds.

You can order your own HummViewer from their official website. Please note that harmful knockoffs of the product have been popping up on Amazon from third party sellers. In response, HummViewer has contacted Amazon to resolve the ongoing issue and is offering 10% off for purchases through their official website with the discount code SHARK10.

If you ever wanted to see a hummingbird up-close, there's a quirky gadget that'll do the trick.

The HummViewer is described as a hummingbird feeding mask that offers “an observational sensory experience to feed and view hummingbirds up close.”

At the front, there are three bloom-shaped feeders with clear tubes that are meant to be filled with nectar to attract the hummingbirds.

@hummviewer @hollylynn121618 ‘s little one filled with all the HAPPY that comes from Experiencing the View in a HummViewer as seen on Shark Tank check out our bio to learn more #happy #hummviewer #bird #birdwatching #wildlifephotography #birding #birdsoftiktok #healthyliving #balance #paradise #family #naturevibes #hummingbirdfeeder #peace #hummingbird ♬ original sound – Hummviewer

HummViewer was created by John and Joan Creed, who were inspired by the many hummingbirds that visited the feeders they set up at their home in Colorado.

@hummviewer WOW! HummViewer- As Seen on Shark Tank- Experience! Hummingbird territorial behaviors are fierce #hummingbird #nature #wildlife #colorado #sharktank ♬ original sound – Hummviewer

“It's our sincere wish to help more people discover the magic of bird watching and experience the happiness these magnificent creatures create in our lives.”

@hummviewer Throwback to our first viral video with @James Manzo #hummviewer ♬ original sound – Hummviewer

HummViewer: Website | Instagram | TikTok

