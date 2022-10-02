Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Compresses Classical Sculptures Into Small Marble Cubes

By Jessica Stewart on October 2, 2022
Crush by Adam Parker Smith

Artist Adam Parker Smith runs classical sculpture through a trash compactor in his new series of works titled Crush. The six sculptures take well-known classical forms and squish them into one cubic meter. The result is a bizarre collection that is, for lovers of Western art, recognizable but still something totally new.

The sculptures continue Smith's investigation into the legitimacy of classical forms and touch upon his experiences with classical art while living in Rome. Bernini's David, the Apollo Belvedere, and the Augustus of Prima Porta are some well-known sculptures that Smith has compressed.

To create the series, Smith worked with a team of master carvers, a seven-axis reductive robot, and the digital research teams at museums like the Uffizi. In doing so, he was able to render these masterpieces of Hellenistic and Baroque sculpture in a 3D modeling program. Each digital form was compressed into a cube and then lovingly chiseled out in Carrara marble—the material of many great classical sculptures.

The sculptures are fascinating as they sit on their pedestals. As now-tiny forms, each sculpture gives something new when viewed from different angles. Augustus, so tall and imposing in the original sculpture, looks as if he's about to take a nap. In Smith's work, he's giving off a completely different message as he cradles his own body, head resting upon the folds of his tunic.

This is true across the board. Squeezed into cubes, these classical pieces elicit a different response. No longer towering masterpieces that spark adoration, Smith has brought them down to our level where we can appreciate them in a whole new way. Smith's work, which was recently on display at The Hole LA, is a beautiful marriage between traditional sculpture and contemporary sensibilities.

For Crush, artist Adam Parker Smith compressed six well-known classical sculptures into cubes.

Augustus of Prima Porta by Adam Parker SmithCrush by Adam Parker SmithTrash Compacted Marble Sculptures by Adam Parker Smith

In doing so, he asks viewers to concentrate on their forms and features rather than their imposing size.

Crush by Adam Parker SmithDetail of Venus and Amor by Adam Parker SmithCrush by Adam Parker Smith

Smith rendered each original sculpture in 3D and condensed it into a cube.

Crush by Adam Parker SmithMarble Sculpture by Adam Parker SmithDavid by Adam Parker SmithCrush by Adam Parker Smith

The compressed figures were then sculpted in Carrara marble.

Apollo of Belvedere by Adam Parker SmithDetail of Marble Sculpture by Adam Parker SmithDetail of Cupid Triumphant by Adam Parker Smith

Adam Parker Smith: Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Hole LA.

Related Articles:

Artist Reimagines Classical Art and Architecture as Plush Textile Sculptures

Classical Marble Sculptures Recreated With a Contemporary Suit of Tattoos

Awe-Inspiring Marble Sculptures Perfectly Mimic Plush Pillows and Soft Skin

Past and Present Clash in Striking Marble Sculptures That Appear to “Malfunction”

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Brad Pitt Debuts His First Sculpture Collection at a Finnish Art Museum
Over 20,000 Pounds of Recycled Materials Used to Create Interactive Light Installation at Burning Man [Interview]
Bold and Bright Ceramic Vessels Look Like Colorful Illustrations Come to Life
Adorable Clay Sculptures Are Macarons With Tiny Shiba Inus Tucked Inside
Discarded Books Find a Second Life as Flora Sculptures Sprout From Pages
World’s Tallest Statue Is a 600-Foot Homage to the Man Who Unified India

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ai Weiwei Unveils Thought-Provoking Cage Installation Commenting on Refugees in Europe
Playful Balloon Sculptures Inflated Within Wire Forms Mimic Ancient Venus Figurines
Hypnotic Ceramic Sculptures Juggle Soothing Circles in Nested Shells
Tiny Octopus Sculptures Transform Tea Sets Into Fantastical Settings Under the Sea
Artist Connects With Family History by Building Cardboard Sculptures That Look Like Wood
Red Statues of Putin Riding a Tank Pop Up in Parks Around the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.