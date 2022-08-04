Artist Reimagines Classical Art and Architecture as Plush Textile Sculptures

When we think of three-dimensional fine art, we usually imagine statues in gleaming marble. Well, one artist is challenging our perception of “ideal” fine art with a series of plush sculptures. Barcelona-based artist Sergio Roger creates unique textile art inspired by classical art and architecture.

From stately Roman busts to fragmented Greek columns, each of these pieces echoes the ancient past with a “soft” twist. “[Roger] reinterprets and subverts iconic elements of art history to allow us to break free from preconceived ideas about ancient civilizations,” his artist statement explains. “The medium of subversion is the array of materials he employs: where there was marble, he resorts to natural textile fibers.” This unexpected choice adds vulnerability and texture to “traditional art.”

However, not just any fabric will do. Roger employs unique found textiles—in silk, linen, and velvet—dating back to the early 20th century. By employing these antique materials in his textile art, he imbues the sculptures with an additional layer of history and ancestry, honoring the legacy of classical imagery and age-old fibers.

Barcelona-based artist Sergio Roger reimagines classical art and architecture in plush forms.

His larger-than-life busts offer a soft alternative to the typically cold and hard marble sculptures of yesteryear.

Roger also recreates ornate columns with plush materials.

He uses traditional fabrics like linen, silk, and velvet to render his creations.

These unexpected sculptures question the idealism associated with classical art.

