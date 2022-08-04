Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Reimagines Classical Art and Architecture as Plush Textile Sculptures

By Margherita Cole on August 4, 2022
Classical Textile Scuptures by Sergio Roger

When we think of three-dimensional fine art, we usually imagine statues in gleaming marble. Well, one artist is challenging our perception of “ideal” fine art with a series of plush sculptures. Barcelona-based artist Sergio Roger creates unique textile art inspired by classical art and architecture.

From stately Roman busts to fragmented Greek columns, each of these pieces echoes the ancient past with a “soft” twist. “[Roger] reinterprets and subverts iconic elements of art history to allow us to break free from preconceived ideas about ancient civilizations,” his artist statement explains. “The medium of subversion is the array of materials he employs: where there was marble, he resorts to natural textile fibers.” This unexpected choice adds vulnerability and texture to “traditional art.”

However, not just any fabric will do. Roger employs unique found textiles—in silk, linen, and velvet—dating back to the early 20th century. By employing these antique materials in his textile art, he imbues the sculptures with an additional layer of history and ancestry, honoring the legacy of classical imagery and age-old fibers.

Scroll down to see more textile sculptures by Roger, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects and upcoming exhibitions.

Barcelona-based artist Sergio Roger reimagines classical art and architecture in plush forms.

Classical Textile Scuptures by Sergio Roger

His larger-than-life busts offer a soft alternative to the typically cold and hard marble sculptures of yesteryear.

Classical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerClassical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerClassical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerClassical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerClassical Textile Scuptures by Sergio Roger

Roger also recreates ornate columns with plush materials.

Classical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerClassical Textile Scuptures by Sergio Roger

He uses traditional fabrics like linen, silk, and velvet to render his creations.

Classical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerClassical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerClassical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerClassical Textile Scuptures by Sergio Roger

These unexpected sculptures question the idealism associated with classical art.

Classical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerClassical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerClassical Textile Scuptures by Sergio RogerSergio Roger: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sergio Roger.

