Londoners With Mental Health Issues Create Therapeutic Mosaics to Beautify the City

Arts and crafts have been shown to improve mental health, but not everyone has the opportunity to take part in creative activities. The Hackney Mosaic Project in East London is changing that by bringing together people affected by addiction and mental health challenges to create colorful public mosaics.

The Hackney Mosaic Project was first set up by mosaicist Tessa Hunkin in 2011. It was originally intended as a six-month initiative to create community wall mosaics commemorating the London 2012 Olympics. However, its success led to it becoming a permanent, ongoing therapeutic arts program.

Describing the craft as “a holiday for your head,” Hunkin quickly discovered that the slow, mindful process of creating mosaics can have a positive impact on people experiencing mental health challenges. With the help of volunteers, she began teaching mosaics to people struggling with alcohol, drugs, learning disabilities, or mental illnesses. And today, the project continues to bring people together.

“The Hackney Mosaic Project has profoundly changed my life,” shared one participant named Billy. “When I first joined the group I was severely unwell with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and struggling to stop over-using cannabis. The project gave me a constructive way to use my time creatively, doing something which contributes positively to my local community.”

Making mosaics doesn’t just brighten the lives of those who take part in the workshops; it also leaves a lasting mark on the local community. Over the years, the group has created a series of public mosaic murals across Hackney that celebrate the area’s wildlife, history, and residents. One recent work, Hounds of Hackney Downs, pays tribute to the neighborhood’s beloved dogs, while another, Unsung Heroes of Hackney, honors local volunteers donating food to a community food bank.

“It gives me a sense of purpose, doing my bit for the community,” said Jamie, another person who joined the project. “It is giving me a sense of achievement, starting something and seeing it through to completion, and then seeing the end product. It has made me ambitious! I’d like to see every London borough have a piece of work from the group.”

Check out some of the murals below and find out more on the Hackney Mosaic Project website.

The Hackney Mosaic Project in East London brings together people affected by mental health challenges to create colorful public artworks that celebrate their local community.

Over the years, the group has created a series of public mosaic murals across Hackney that celebrate the area’s wildlife, history, and residents.

Learn more about the incredible project.

Hackney Mosaic Project: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hackney Mosaic Project.

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