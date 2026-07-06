Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Londoners With Mental Health Issues Create Therapeutic Mosaics to Beautify the City

By Emma Taggart on July 6, 2026

Hackney Mosaic Project

Arts and crafts have been shown to improve mental health, but not everyone has the opportunity to take part in creative activities. The Hackney Mosaic Project in East London is changing that by bringing together people affected by addiction and mental health challenges to create colorful public mosaics.

The Hackney Mosaic Project was first set up by mosaicist Tessa Hunkin in 2011. It was originally intended as a six-month initiative to create community wall mosaics commemorating the London 2012 Olympics. However, its success led to it becoming a permanent, ongoing therapeutic arts program.

Describing the craft as “a holiday for your head,” Hunkin quickly discovered that the slow, mindful process of creating mosaics can have a positive impact on people experiencing mental health challenges. With the help of volunteers, she began teaching mosaics to people struggling with alcohol, drugs, learning disabilities, or mental illnesses. And today, the project continues to bring people together.

“The Hackney Mosaic Project has profoundly changed my life,” shared one participant named Billy. “When I first joined the group I was severely unwell with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and struggling to stop over-using cannabis. The project gave me a constructive way to use my time creatively, doing something which contributes positively to my local community.”

Making mosaics doesn’t just brighten the lives of those who take part in the workshops; it also leaves a lasting mark on the local community. Over the years, the group has created a series of public mosaic murals across Hackney that celebrate the area’s wildlife, history, and residents. One recent work, Hounds of Hackney Downs, pays tribute to the neighborhood’s beloved dogs, while another, Unsung Heroes of Hackney, honors local volunteers donating food to a community food bank.

“It gives me a sense of purpose, doing my bit for the community,” said Jamie, another person who joined the project. “It is giving me a sense of achievement, starting something and seeing it through to completion, and then seeing the end product. It has made me ambitious! I’d like to see every London borough have a piece of work from the group.”

Check out some of the murals below and find out more on the Hackney Mosaic Project website.

The Hackney Mosaic Project in East London brings together people affected by mental health challenges to create colorful public artworks that celebrate their local community.

Hackney Mosaic Project

Over the years, the group has created a series of public mosaic murals across Hackney that celebrate the area’s wildlife, history, and residents.

Hackney Mosaic Project

Hackney Mosaic Project

Hackney Mosaic Project

Hackney Mosaic Project

Hackney Mosaic Project

Hackney Mosaic Project

Hackney Mosaic Project

Hackney Mosaic Project

Hackney Mosaic Project

Hackney Mosaic Project

Learn more about the incredible project.

Hackney Mosaic Project: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hackney Mosaic Project.

Related Articles:

Street Artist Transforms Pavement Cracks Into Colorful Mosaic Masterpieces

Researchers Examine Centuries-Old Flip-Flop Sandals on an Ancient Roman Mosaic

2,400-Year-Old Mosaic of an Unbothered Skeleton Reminds Us To “Enjoy Your Life”

Ancient Roman Mosaic of Marine Life Discovered in England

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Virtual Gallery Devoted to Women Artists Is Expanding Visibility in the Global Art Market
Hilma af Klint’s Visionary Paintings Take Over Paris’s Historic Grand Palais
Over 100 Latin American Artists Converge at This Landmark Exhibition in Monterrey, Mexico
Pay Phone Connects People in the Poorest and the Wealthiest Neighborhoods in Los Angeles
Princess Kate Climbs Britain’s Three Highest Peaks to Raise Money for Cancer Charity
Here’s How To Help Those Affected by the Venezuela Earthquakes

More on My Modern Met

This Exhibition Reveals the Hidden Connections Between Generations of Queer Photographers
The Dolores Olmedo Museum, Home to the Largest Collection of Kahlo Paintings, Reopens Its Doors
Two Stolen 17th-Century Baroque Paintings Return to Their Original Seville Church After Nearly 100 Years
Fleeting Fog Installation Transforms Historic Paris Museum Into a Shifting Cloudscape
Bird Art Exhibition Explores the Enduring Symbolism of Our Feathered Friends
Immersive ‘Balloon Museum’ Lands a Permanent Home and New Exhibition in NYC

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.