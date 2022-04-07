Pop Culture Embroideries Capture the Colorful Spirit of Beloved Cartoons

Artist Aidan Charpentier carries his love of cartoons off the screen and translates them into charming hoop art. Working under the name EmbroiderTV, he stitches characters from The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more. Charpentier fills in the design using the satin stitch, a flat stitch that's intended to cover the fabric with solid blocks of color. Here, it works well with the cartoons because they were initially created as flat, graphic images. The results are embroideries that capture the spirit of the shows that so many love and quote often.

When he was first interested in embroidery, Charpentier found it a challenge to figure out what he’d like to stitch. “I was initially really enjoying the medium but struggled to find embroidery templates that represented my interests,” he tells My Modern Met. “I was watching Futurama one day and it occurred to me that cartoons could easily transfer to embroidery. With a little practice, I honed in my skills and the rest is history.”

Although he’s embroidered many television shows and movies, Charpentier has a favorite piece in his portfolio that encapsulates why he loves doing this in the first place. “I'd have to say my Max Goof from A Goofy Movie is my favorite,” he shares, “ because of how much I still love that movie, and it was the first piece that came together the way I saw it on screen. I'm so proud of it that it will most likely remain in my personal collection.”

Charpentier sells his original works on his website.

Artist Aidan Charpentier, aka EmbroiderTV, creates pop culture embroideries featuring famous cartoon characters.

Charpentier fills in the design using the satin stitch, a flat stitch that's intended to cover the fabric with solid blocks of color.

Here, it works well with the cartoons because they were initially created as flat, graphic images.

Charpentier has a favorite piece he's stitched.

“I'd have to say my Max Goof from A Goofy Movie is my favorite,” he shares with My Modern Met, “because of how much I still love that movie, and it was the first piece that came together the way I saw it on screen. I'm so proud of it that it will most likely remain in my personal collection.”

EmbroiderTV: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Aidan Charpentier.

Related Articles:

Embroidery Excavations Celebrate the Fun of Dinosaur Fossil Discoveries

Illusionistic Stitching Turns Embroidery Hoops Into Plates of Delectable Food

Embroidery Artist Meticulously Recreates Art History’s Most Iconic Works as Tiny Brooches