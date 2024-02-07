When artists with two different styles come together, magic can happen. That is certainly the case with the collaboration between embroidery artist Katerina Marchenko and mixed-media artist Artashes Sardarian. They've merged Marchenko's embroidery on tulle with Sardarian's kintsugi to great effect.

The pair worked together using vintage plates, tulle, embroidery thread, and gold. The results are delicate mixed-media pieces where Marchenko's embroidered eyes and hands peer out from holes in the punctured ceramics. The fragmented plates are used as frames, with Sardarian fusing the broken pieces together with gold.

“From brokenness to beauty: just like these plates, even shattered souls can be mended with the gold of kindness,” writes Sardarian. Marchenko expands on the concept behind this collection on Instagram, explaining how the work can be seen as a metaphor for breathing new life into something considered old and forgotten. Her thread painting brings depth to the pieces and activates them as portals into a new world. “The branches surrounding symbolize change and new possibilities as if breaking through the boundaries of time,” she adds.

Scroll down to see more images from this dynamic collaboration, and follow Marchenko and Sardarian to see more of their work.

Katerina Marchenko: Website | Instagram

Artashes Sardarian: Saatchi | Instagram

All images via Katerina Marchenko and Artashes Sardarian.

