Artist Creates Realistic Embroidery of Special Moments and Beloved Pets To Spread Love and Inner Peace

For many, photographs are good enough to immortalize a moment or a loved one. But those who have discovered the detailed work of Santo Cielo have encountered a new world, where embroidered scenes and portraits evoke the warmth of the subject in a unique way. Working with the thread painting technique, the artist creates realistic embroidery pieces that have expanded the creative possibilities of this medium.

Santo Cielo, whose real name is Santiago Celio Cioli, is an Uruguay-born, Berlin based embroidery artist. (His taken name “Santo Cielo” is an expression similar to “Good Heavens” in Spanish.) Although he learned a few stitches in university, he didn't pursue embroidery until he lost his job in the fashion industry, which sparked a desire for a new path.

“That same month I found out that my sister was pregnant and I decided to embroider some jellyfish to decorate my future niece's room,” he tells My Modern Met. “That reunited me with embroidery and we haven't been separated since then.”

On top of having become an exciting creative venture, embroidery has also brought him solace throughout his immigration process. “It was great company in times of loneliness and uncertainty,” he admits. “Also, embroidering is very relaxing and puts me in a meditative state. When I stitch, I calm down and the hours go by very quickly, even though it is something very slow to do.”

He now takes commissions, which has led him to embroider dozens of realistic images on his hoops. “I deal with selfies, pets in the garden, birthday celebrations, holidays at the beach, and many other everyday situations that will be transformed by needle and thread (and many hours) into something unique and lasting,” Santo Cielo says.

To achieve this level of detail, he goes back to the basics. “When I began using the thread painting technique I realized that many fine art techniques can be replicated, so I wanted to explore that,” he says.

Once he has the image he plants to base his work on, he sketches lines separating light, shadow, and color changes on Illustrator. “I think today we can say that the technique I use is directly related to thread/needle painting but giving myself a little more freedom when creating textures.”

Having perfected his method of translating animal fur into thread, Santo Cielo took on the next challenge–depicting people. “Everything has been a very long learning process, which is not over yet. The evolution over time is noticeable, because embroidery is that too: a lot of practice and a lot of trial and error.”

Ultimately, that led him to design one of his favorite pieces to date—a moving wedding anniversary gift depicting a first dance. “Through embroidery I try to show my sensitivity as an artist and designer, combining those two worlds that live in my head and in my hands.”

To stay up to date with his work or order your own custom piece, follow Santo Cielo on Instagram.

