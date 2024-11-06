Spectacular Embroidery Visualizes Connection Between Earth’s Landscapes and Cosmic Universe

Belarus-based textile artist Yuliya Krishchik merges embroidery and needle-felted techniques to create stunning, galaxy-inspired scenes that celebrate the mysteries of nature. She describes herself as “a girl who creates the cosmos,” embodying her connection to the universe through each stitch.

Krishchik sees fabric and yarn as the perfect materials for capturing the essence of universal connection. Her work reflects her belief that “everything in the universe is a continuous web of threads.” She describes her art as “an allegory of touching the universe with [her] own hands and eyes.” Mountains, winding rivers, and meadows bursting with colorful flowers are beautifully set against vivid night skies filled with stars, swirling galaxies, and alien planets.

Krishchik has a clever way of setting each world apart while still connecting them. She uses a variety of embroidery stitches to bring the earthly elements to life, while the cosmos-inspired skies are crafted using soft, textured felting techniques. This subtle contrast creates familiar landscapes that feel tangible and inviting, while the soft felted skies draw viewers into the vast, dreamlike cosmos, all beautifully contained within embroidery hoops.

Yuliya Krishchik merges embroidery and needle-felted techniques to create galaxy-inspired scenes that celebrate the mysteries of nature.

She uses a variety of embroidery stitches to bring the earthly elements to life.

Cosmos-inspired skies are crafted using soft, textured felting techniques.

Each dreamlike scene reflects the artist's belief that “everything in the universe is a continuous web of threads.”

